South Africa vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test: Nic Maddinson, Travis Head aim to build on AUS lead on Day 4

Live

By

Nic Maddinson and Travis Head aim to build Australia's lead in Durban

South Africa vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 4: Travis Head and Nic Maddinson will look to put Australia's nose further in front when they come out to bat on Day 4 of the Durban Test against South Africa. The visitors are already in a commanding position, having gained a 106-run lead owing to exceptional bowling performance by Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon. On the moving day of the Test, South Africa were bundled out for 284 with not a single batter getting to the half-century mark. By the time stumps were called on Day 3, Australia got to 33/0, extending the lead to 139 with Maddinson and Head displaying attacking intent.

...Read More