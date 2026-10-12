South Africa vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test: Nic Maddinson, Travis Head aim to build on AUS lead on Day 4
South Africa vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 4 Live Updates: Nic Maddinson and Travis Head aim to build Australia's lead in the first innings.
South Africa vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 4: Travis Head and Nic Maddinson will look to put Australia's nose further in front when they come out to bat on Day 4 of the Durban Test against South Africa. The visitors are already in a commanding position, having gained a 106-run lead owing to exceptional bowling performance by Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon. On the moving day of the Test, South Africa were bundled out for 284 with not a single batter getting to the half-century mark. By the time stumps were called on Day 3, Australia got to 33/0, extending the lead to 139 with Maddinson and Head displaying attacking intent....Read More
Hello and welcome!!
Hello and welcome, as I, Shaunak Ghosh, bring you live updates from the action on Day 4 of the 1st Test between South Africa and Australia at the iconinc Kingsmead in Durban. Stay tuned for the all action that is set to unfold in what has been a good contest between two top teams.