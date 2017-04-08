Is Gigi Hadid attending Bieber’s Purpose Tour concert with Zayn Malik?

Looks like, after Zayn Malik, now it’s his girlfriend Gigi Hadid, who is planning to come to India as a celebrity guest at the Bieber’s Purpose Tour.

According to sources, Hadid is planning to come to India to launch her collection.

Director of White Fox India Arjun Jain said, “We are looking at a bunch of supermodels coming to India. Once we have the confirmations in place, we will announce it. But we rest assured that the celebrity quotient of the event will be international in that sense.”

Earlier we had Chris Hemsworth with wife Elsa Pataky fly down for a vacation.

White Fox India will be bringing the 23-year-old Canadian megastar’s Purpose World Tour to India’s DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on May 10.

Apart from India, the Asia leg of the tour comprises Tel Aviv in Israel and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.