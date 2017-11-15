21-year-old youth from Punjab’s Banga shot dead in US

Dharampreet Singh Jasser, 21, of Khothran village of Banga in Punjab, who had moved to the US two years ago, was shot dead purportedly by robbers at a grocery store where he worked, in Fresno city of California late on Tuesday night, local time.

Dharampreet had moved to the US in February of 2015 and stayed with his paternal grandparents who had settled there some years ago. He worked part-time at a grocery store at a petrol pump, his family here said. His parents, a sister and the rest of the family came to know about his death on Wednesday morning when his grandfather, Bhag Singh, called up. A pall of gloom descended in the village.

Talking to HT over the phone, Jagdeep Singh Jasser, an uncle of the deceased, said that the family was shaken and the parents — father Inderjeet Singh and mother Kamaljeet Kaur — were not in the condition to talk.

“Our father called me up on Wednesday morning and said Dharampreet was shot dead by four local residents, who had come to loot the store,” he said, adding that Dharampreet was the “only son of the family”.

He added, “It may be a hate crime as we have been informed that the robbers exchanged heated arguments with Dharampreet and one of them opened fire at him before leaving the store.”

“Police will have the post-mortem examination conducted on Thursday, and later we will decide about his cremation to be done in the US or if the body shall be brought to India,” he said.