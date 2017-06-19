Industry power tariff frozen at Rs 5, startup fund of Rs 100 crore: CM in Punjab assembly

The new industrial policy for Punjab will be declared by the end of July, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday informed the Vidhan Sabha, while announcing a freeze on electricity tariff for new and existing industries at Rs 5 per unit.

The government has also decided to make the Bureau of Investment Promotion more effective with the establishment of its offices at district level.

Making it clear that the new industrial policy would “expand and strengthen” fiscal incentives to the existing and new industries, the CM also announced abolition of truck unions to ensure free and fair movement of goods, including industrial products, besides destroying the transport mafia in the state, said a press note issued by his office. Necessary notifications for all these decisions would be issued shortly, Amarinder said.

The government, he told the House, has decided to work out a comprehensive program to improve distribution and transmission systems of power in the state, and also to get the power purchase accounts of last five years audited through a third party to discern misappropriation of funds, if any.

Industry revival agenda

The CM also announced several other steps to revive the state’s industry, which had been “completely devastated” under the previous regime. These include creation of land banks in all major towns to enable young entrepreneurs to set up industries or shift existing industries to new areas, fiscal incentives for border and kandi areas, simplification of process of obtaining CLU (change of land use); and the establishment of an Industrial Policy Implementation Council under the CM.

Industries set up within the municipal limits in the ’80s and ’90s would be exempted from the condition of obtaining no-objection certificates from MCs, while the conditions of NOC and CLU for new industrial connections stands removed.

The CM further announced setting up of new industrial hubs in Sangrur and Khanna.

Startups and jobs

A Rs 100 crore fund to be created to promote start-up culture in the state, he announced. Pointing out that there were over 20 lakh unemployed youth in the state, the CM reiterated his government’s commitment to Ghar Ghar Mein Naukri and said the Apni Gaddi Apna Rozgaar, Yaari Enterprises, and Harra tractors, as promised in the manifesto, will be announced in the budget of 2017-18 that is scheduled to be out on Tuesday.

The government will also set up employment Bureaus in each district and also create a web portal ‘ghargharnaukri.com’, enabling all the youth to register themselves. Until all unemployed youth who are registered on the web portal are provided gainful employment, they will be given unemployment allowance.

Amarinder also announced his decision to fulfill the pre-poll promise of smartphones for youth between the age of 18-35 from families with annual income up to Rs 6 lakh provided they have passed Class 10.

On transport front

Referring to the transport mafia, the CM informed the House that nearly 27% buses in the state are plying without valid permit and said the permits for trucks and buses given by previous government in a non-transparent manner would be cancelled.

The new permits would be given through open and transparent system primarily to our youth to engage them in gainful employment, he said, pointing out that the government had already approved moto-taxis scheme under the Apni Gaddi Apna Rozgar scheme.

Rationalisation of routes for passenger transport vehicles, including buses, as well as introduction of new buses under government and private sectors would also be ensured to check monopoly of few operators, the CM added. He also promised online platforms for the citizens to apply for driving licences and other services of the transport department in the next three months.