Man takes off to United Kingdom on Chandigarh NRI’s stolen passport

Police have booked an unidentified person who flew out of the country on the stolen passport of a non-resident Indian (NRI). The victim had alleged misuse of his passport, following which a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy has been registered.

Hira Singh, a resident of Sector 41, Chandigarh, said he came to New Delhi from the UK on December 4. He had applied for an exit permit to return to the UK, but his passport was stolen. A case was registered at the Sector-39 police station on December 17, following which he got an emergency passport on December 27, valid till January 6.

But during passport verification, it was found that someone used Hira Singh’s passport to fly out from Mumbai on December 15. A case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered after sub-inspector Tulsi Ram filed a special report. Police had sent the report to the deputy director, intelligence bureau, Union ministry of home affairs (MHA). The MHA said the visits have been traced to the old passport. It also mentions that the last departure image may differ.