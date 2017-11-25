Varnika Kundu stalking case: Vikas Barala now goes to high court for bail

Vikas Barala, son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala, has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking bail in the case of stalking DJ Varnika Kundu, daughter of IAS officer VS Kundu.

His bail plea was rejected for the fourth time in a row by a trial court on November 13. This is for the first time that Barala has moved the high court. His bail plea is likely to be taken up on November 29.

Other grounds taken are that there are 37 witnesses in the case and the trial would take some time to complete, if not granted bail this would amount to punishment for him, it has been argued.

Barala, 23, is the main accused in the August 5 incident when he and his friend, Ashish Kumar, a co-accused, allegedly stalked Varnika and tried blocking her car. She called Chandigarh Police and got the duo apprehended. They were reportedly under the influence of alcohol during the time of the incident. Both were booked under section 354D (stalking) of the IPC and under provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act. Later, police added sections of attempted kidnap too.

On September 21, the trial court chargesheeted both the accused for kidnap bid, stalking and wrongful restraint.

What’s the argument?

The bail plea has been filed on the grounds that since charges have already been framed against him and investigation is complete, Barala’s custody is not required. The petitioner has also argued that case the statements given by Varnika Kundu and her father, VS Kundu, had contradictions.

They might have chased Varnika’s car, but it does not mean that the duo were intending to cause any harm to her or kidnap her, it has been argued.

Other grounds taken are that there are 37 witnesses in the case and the trial would take some time to complete, if not granted bail this would amount to punishment for him, it has been argued. The police had maintained before the trial court that even though charges have been framed, it does not mean change in circumstances.