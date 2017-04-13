Hyderabad techie held for ‘live-streaming sex’ with unsuspecting wife for quick money

Hyderabad cybercrime police have arrested a 33-year-old software engineer for allegedly live-streaming sexual intercourse with his unwitting wife on a porn website to make a quick buck.

Though the man was arrested last week, police kept the case under wraps to protect the victim’s identity. “She has asked us not to make the case public because her reputation is at stake,” assistant commissioner of police (cybercrime) S Jayaram told Hindustan Times.

It was in November 2016 that the cybercrime police received a complaint from the woman, also a software engineer, about somebody posting videos showing the two having sex on several porn sites. “Apparently, she was alerted by a friend who happened to watch it on a website. We traced the IP address of the video link to Thrissur in Kerala. When the owner of the IP address was questioned, he admitted to downloading the clip from a certain porn website and later uploading it on others,” Jayaram said.

Further investigation revealed that the video was posted to a popular porn website from the bedroom of a person via live streaming. “It was then that we became suspicious of the victim’s husband. After making discreet enquiries about his habits and profile, we thoroughly screened his e-mails, bank transactions and social media interactions. The data we recovered gave us enough evidence to conclude that the accused was responsible,” the police officer said.

During the interrogation, the techie reportedly admitted that he had positioned his laptop in a way that would allow live-streaming of their sexual activities. “In order to mislead his wife, he would simultaneously screen a movie on the laptop. He also ensured that the laptop camera mostly recorded visuals of his wife while his own face remained obscured,” said Jayaram.

The techie – who hails from Jeedimetla in the outskirts of Hyderabad – confessed that he was addicted to pornography since childhood, and had even registered himself on some websites as a male escort willing to offer his “services” to women. “Later, he decided to make a quick buck by uploading obscene videos on porn sites,” Jayaram said.

Police booked the husband under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), besides section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and section 66-E (violation of privacy of an individual) of the Information Technology Act.