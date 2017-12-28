‘Bhabi’ Sania Mirza spends quality time with hubby Shoaib, Pak cricketers in Lahore

Sania Mirza was recently in Lahore with husband and Pakistan cricket team member Shoaib Malik, where the Indian tennis star spent some quality time catching up with cricketers and celebrities.

Sania Mirza was ruled out of the upcoming Australian Open due to a knee injury earlier this month, but she appeared to be in good spirits whilst in Lahore with Shoaib Malik.

Sania spent time at the house of Mohammad Hafeez, who hosted a dinner for the Pakistan cricket team before they departed for New Zealand to play five ODIs and three T20s.

Lovely to have to all at home for dinner , @MirzaSania @realshoaibmalik @iamamirofficial @AzharMahmood11 , had a great quality time together 😍 pic.twitter.com/1Xci57mRtN — Nazia Hafeez (@naziahafeez8) December 25, 2017

Whilst there, Sania clearly enjoyed the company of Mohammad Hafeez’s daughter, as evidenced by this picture posted by the cricketer on his Twitter account.

She also spent some time catching up with Pakistani celebrities, with husband Shoaib Malik having to play the role of photographer!

Sania even spent time with her mother-in-law.

Given how strained diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan are currently, it is refreshing to see members of the sporting fraternity of the two nations interact in a friendly manner.