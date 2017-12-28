‘Bhabi’ Sania Mirza spends quality time with hubby Shoaib, Pak cricketers in Lahore
Sania Mirza, who was recently ruled out of the Australian Open tennis tournament due to a knee injury, spent some quality time with husband and Pakistan cricket team member Shoaib Malik in Lahore.tennis Updated: Dec 28, 2017 19:47 IST
Sania Mirza was recently in Lahore with husband and Pakistan cricket team member Shoaib Malik, where the Indian tennis star spent some quality time catching up with cricketers and celebrities.
Sania Mirza was ruled out of the upcoming Australian Open due to a knee injury earlier this month, but she appeared to be in good spirits whilst in Lahore with Shoaib Malik.
Sania spent time at the house of Mohammad Hafeez, who hosted a dinner for the Pakistan cricket team before they departed for New Zealand to play five ODIs and three T20s.
Lovely to have to all at home for dinner , @MirzaSania @realshoaibmalik @iamamirofficial @AzharMahmood11 , had a great quality time together 😍 pic.twitter.com/1Xci57mRtN— Nazia Hafeez (@naziahafeez8) December 25, 2017
Whilst there, Sania clearly enjoyed the company of Mohammad Hafeez’s daughter, as evidenced by this picture posted by the cricketer on his Twitter account.
Emaan ❤️😍 with @MirzaSania at home dinner , pic.twitter.com/nLvFVG9KVr— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) December 28, 2017
She also spent some time catching up with Pakistani celebrities, with husband Shoaib Malik having to play the role of photographer!
Supergirls - ok bye 🙌🏻❤️ @MirzaSania @MawraHocane - photo credits: @realshoaibmalik 👌🏻👏🏻😁 pic.twitter.com/2Gll5HqIrj— URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) December 27, 2017
Too much warmth on a Lahore winter night! 🤗🤗🤗❤️ @MirzaSania @realshoaibmalik @MawraHocane pic.twitter.com/My9NriqTMZ— URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) December 27, 2017
Sania even spent time with her mother-in-law.
Hamari Jannat #maa ❤️ pic.twitter.com/M3d8q4bWri— Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) December 26, 2017
Given how strained diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan are currently, it is refreshing to see members of the sporting fraternity of the two nations interact in a friendly manner.