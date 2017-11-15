Ankit Bathla: Wish someone could pay my bills and I could just travel around the world

Ankit Bathla aka Dhruv of Thapki Pyar Ki is an avid traveller. The actor enjoys exploring new destinations and tries to take out time from his busy schedule to travel as much as he can. Recently, Ankit went for a solo trip to Raja Ampat Islands, West Papua, Indonesia, and says he had the time of his life amidst sun, sand, and the sea.

“The vacation was super amazing; the place is heaven on earth. This was my experimental solo trip and I think it does wonders to the person. It’s the most beautiful place I’ve ever seen. I also met tourists from across the world and interacting with them was quite interesting,” says Ankit, a self-confessed globetrotter, who enjoys beach holidays the most.

“I love nature, and beaches are my favourite. I think I was born to travel. Wish someone could pay my bills and I could just travel,” Ankit laughs, adding, “Each one of us should travel. It really helps broaden our horizons and beliefs.”

Before Raja Ampat Islands, Ankit had travelled to Bali, Ubud, and Yogyakarta. “I think I would aim at a world tour. In fact, I have a map at my place on which I scratch the places I visit. Accordingly, I plan out where I should go next,” shares Ankit, stating that travelling the world is a dream that he is looking forward to fulfil.

Asked where is he headed next, the actor excitedly reveals, “Next on my list is Dubai. I will be celebrating the New Year there.”

On the professional front, Ankit was also a part of the Indonesian dance reality show Pesbukers, much like his counterparts Shakti Arora, Vishal Singh, Mrunal Jain, and Digangana Suryavanshi. He is now back in Mumbai and is currently considering the offers at hand. The actor is also open to participating in reality shows. “My seven-month-long stay in Indonesia has honed my skills as a dancer, so I would love do a show like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. I won’t mind trying stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi either,” he concludes.

