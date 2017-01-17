 Bigg Boss 10: Sunny Leone will dance with SRK, Salman on this song | tv | Hindustan Times
Jan 17, 2017-Tuesday
Bigg Boss 10: Sunny Leone will dance with SRK, Salman on this song

Jan 17, 2017 14:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Highlight Story

Sunny Leone in a still from Raees’s song Laila Mai Laila.

Bigg Boss 10 will soon play host to one more blockbuster star other than Salman Khan: Shah Rukh Khan in the house to promote his film Raees for the weekend special episode. There is one more big attraction other than the two Khans sharing the stage. We have now learnt that Sunny Leone, who has an item song in the film, will also share the stage with the two Khans.

Sunny Leone will be seen shaking a leg with Salman and SRK in the episode. One of the songs that they will dance to is Sunny’s new version of Laila Main Laila.

Sunny Leone is no stranger to Bigg Boss having participated in the fifth season of reality show in 2011. Bigg Boss turned out to be her springboard for Bollywood as she landed her first film Jism 2 in 2012.

<