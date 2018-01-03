Juhi Parmar on divorce with Sachin Shroff: I do not have a foul temper

The news of a crumbling marriage between TV actors Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff started doing rounds within two years of their marriage in 2009, but nobody confirmed it and eventually it stopped making headlines. However, such reports resurfaced in 2016 and it was said that the couple began living separately.

Last week, they filed for divorce, but both parties maintained a silence about it. Now, Juhi Parmar has opened up about what happened between Sachin and her.

In a conversation with the Times Of India, she said, “We decided that it was best to part ways because a harmonious atmosphere is a must for a child. She is too young to understand what’s happening in our lives. However, Sachin’s absence isn’t a new thing for Samairra as we have been separated many times. There have been times when Sachin has not been home and she is used to not seeing him around. However, she does ask about him at times.”

@aashkagoradia ..latke jhatke thumke masti..#aashubrentkishadi A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on Dec 2, 2017 at 9:30pm PST

She further said, “I do not have a foul temper. I’m just a transparent person who calls a spade a spade and I’m proud of being an honest and fearless person in today’s times. People are writing loosely, assuming that it’s the reason for our divorce. It is my request to all of them to stop judging. What happens between two people, only they will know.”