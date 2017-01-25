Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle tries mehendi on India trip. See pics

Did you spot Suits actress Meghan Markle at the Mumbai airport recently, casually clad in black skinny jeans and a tee?

We did. And we couldn’t help but notice the mehendi Prince Harry’s rumoured love interest sported on her right hand, which she most likely took a fancy to after meeting a few girls during her five-day India visit.

The 35-year-old actress, who was 2016’s most Googled actor, is actively involved with charity organisation World Vision Canada. She is an ambassador for the international Christian charity, just like Lady Diana, Prince Harry’s late mother. She was in India last week to raise awareness about young women’s health and hygiene.

#MeghanMarkle sigue los pasos de la princesa Diana con una emotiva visita a la India. 💪🏻🙏🏻 La nota en us.Hola.com #Royals #PrincessDiana 📸:Getty. A photo posted by HOLA! USA (@usahola) on Jan 23, 2017 at 4:38pm PST

She also visited a few NGOs in Delhi during her trip. The brunette beauty was spotted handing out sanitary items such as tampons to young women while in Delhi.

Read more



Meghan has previously visited Rwanda as a World Vision Global Ambassador in 2016 and saw firsthand the impact clean water has on the lives of children and communities in Africa. She was made the global ambassador for World Vision in March 2016.

The charity’s programmes encourages Canadians to help combat poverty and improve the lives of children and families around the world.