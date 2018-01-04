Man accused of raping 6 children in India on trial in Germany

A convicted paedophile appeared before a court in Berlin, charged with raping six children -- the youngest just five years old -- while working in India, local media reported.

The 59-year-old man, named as Karl-Heinz N., was convicted in 1996 by a court in Thailand for sexual offences against minors, the reports said.

According to the regional RBB television channel, investigators in Germany discovered more than 250,000 images and videos of child pornography on a hard drive at the man’s Berlin flat.

He is accused of raping six children between five and 11 years old in 2015-2016 while working in India, the DPA news agency said.

The man “had a large number of boys and young teenagers, some of which lived nearby, who worked for him on whom he performed sexual acts and filmed them,” prosecutors were quoted as saying by DPA.

RBB said the man had spent four years in a Thai jail before being freed under an amnesty.