Princes William and Harry say they were ‘disoriented’ after Diana’s death

Princes William and Harry have spoken candidly about the death of their mother, Princess Diana, in an interview marking 20 years since she was killed in a car crash.

The princes told the BBC of their shock at hearing about the car accident and how Queen Elizabeth II tried to give them time to mourn in private.

Both brothers talk about how the tumultuous days following their mother’s death left them ‘bewildered’ and ‘disoriented’.

Both William and Harry also praise their grandmother for shielding them from public grief. At the time of Diana’s death, the Queen came under severe criticism from the public for remaining at Balmoral castle in Scotland rather than returning to Buckingham Palace after the news broke.

The Queen’s decision not to lower the Union flag at Buckingham Palace to half-mast to acknowledge Diana’s death was severely criticised by a nation mourning the loss of the ‘people’s princess’.

“I think it was a very hard decision for my grandmother to make. She felt very torn between being a grandmother to William and Harry and her Queen role,” William says.

Harry says he was in a state of “disbelief” while his brother describes feeling “completely numb.”

Prince Harry appears to confirm that it was Prince Charles who told his sons of Diana’s death, adding that he was “there for us.”

“One of the hardest things for a parent to have to do is to tell your children that your other parent has died,” says Prince Harry. “But he was there for us, he was the one out of two left and he tried to do his best and to make sure we were protected and looked after.”

The princes have spoken out for a series of programs in the run up to the August 31 anniversary. The documentary “Diana, 7 Days” chronicles the week after the princess’ death in 1997.

Harry also criticised the paparazzi for taking photos of Diana as she lay dying. Diana and her friend Dodi Al Fayed were being chased by paparazzi when their limousine crashed.