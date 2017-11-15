Zimbabwe live: Army takes over state broadcaster, say situation will return to normalcy once mission accomplished

Soldiers deployed across the Zimbabwe capital Harare and seized the state broadcaster on Wednesday after 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe’s ruling ZANU-PF party accused the head of the military of treason, prompting frenzied speculation of a coup.

Just 24 hours after military chief General Constantino Chiwenga threatened to intervene to end a purge of his allies in Mugabe’s ZANU-PF, a Reuters reporter saw armoured personnel carriers on main roads around the capital.

Here are the live updates:

8.45am: Zimbabwe army says once mission accomplished, ‘situation will return to normalcy’

8.25am: Zimbabwe military deny takeover in state TV address

“It is not a military takeover of government,” said one general reading a statement.

“We wish to assure the nation that his excellency the president... and his family are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed.

8am: Aggressive soldiers told passing cars to keep moving through the darkness. “Don’t try anything funny. Just go,” one barked at Reuters on Harare Drive.