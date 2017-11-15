 Zimbabwe live: Army takes over state broadcaster, say situation will return to normalcy once mission accomplished | world-news | Hindustan Times
Zimbabwe live: Army takes over state broadcaster, say situation will return to normalcy once mission accomplished

world Updated: Nov 15, 2017 08:47 IST
Agencies
Soldiers stand beside military vehicles just outside Harare,Zimbabwe,November 14,2017.

Soldiers stand beside military vehicles just outside Harare,Zimbabwe,November 14,2017. (REUTERS)

Soldiers deployed across the Zimbabwe capital Harare and seized the state broadcaster on Wednesday after 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe’s ruling ZANU-PF party accused the head of the military of treason, prompting frenzied speculation of a coup.

Just 24 hours after military chief General Constantino Chiwenga threatened to intervene to end a purge of his allies in Mugabe’s ZANU-PF, a Reuters reporter saw armoured personnel carriers on main roads around the capital.

Here are the live updates:

8.45am: Zimbabwe army says once mission accomplished, ‘situation will return to normalcy’

8.25am: Zimbabwe military deny takeover in state TV address

“It is not a military takeover of government,” said one general reading a statement.

“We wish to assure the nation that his excellency the president... and his family are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed.

8am: Aggressive soldiers told passing cars to keep moving through the darkness. “Don’t try anything funny. Just go,” one barked at Reuters on Harare Drive.

