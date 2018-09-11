“From Zero to Hero, and Hero to Zero” – Reading your horoscope right

There are instances when a native’s horoscope has most planets in exaltation, but he or she still does nothing substantial. There are also examples of horoscopes where most of the planets are in a state of debilitation, but the native does remarkably well. This means that stars in exaltation are no guarantee of extraordinary success and ill-disposed planets are no certificate for a definite debacle.

Lagnesh plays a vital role

I have clarified several times in my video presentations and blogs that the planets of a horoscope are as per the positioning of its Lagnesh and this does not necessarily mean that it must be exalted. But, it is also true that a stronger Lagnesh can propel the other planets to give results as per its wish.

Astrologers can also err

Those who study astrology and have gone to some depths to understand what Bhavat-Bhavam is must have seen a phenomenon which is amazing in itself. As per Bhavat- Bhavam, which is a fundamental Parashari rule, a planet’s strength depends upon the house it is placed, from its own house. E.g. Sun has lordship of the sign Leo, but it is not considered beneficial for the significations of its own house if it goes to the sign Capricorn as it sixth (house of distress) or to the sign of Pisces which is eighth from its own house. As per this analogy:

1.Venus placed in Libra (own house) may not be beneficial for significations of the Taurus (another own house of Venus) and Venus placed in Taurus may not be beneficial for the significations of Libra. This is because the relation of Taurus and Libra is sixth-eight (Shadasthak to one another).

2.Mars placed in Aires may not be beneficial for Scorpio and vice versa as again the relationship is Shadasthak.

3.Jupiter is in the state of exaltation only when it moves eight houses from the sign Sagittarius; again, Shadasthak.

These inferences drawn from the Bhavat Bhavam can send any student of astrology into frenzy as some of the most-read postulates of astrology stand unjustified. Some of the rules which I tabulated above and few other observations that are beyond the scope of a commoner in astrology, indeed result in opposite effects than for what they were meant for.

Mirage of excellent Yogas in horoscope can play spoilsport

A father once visited my office with the horoscope of his son who had turned 40 years but was practically doing nothing. He told me that he had shown the horoscope of his son to several astrologers and all of them were of the same opinion that the horoscope was excellent and within no time the boy was to shine like none other. The horoscope was indeed an astrological beauty:

1.It had most of the planets in either exaltation or in their sign.

2.He started running the Dasha /period of his exalted Lagnesh at the age of 24.

But for the utter misfortune, this fellow did nothing except to rely on the huge family income that came from rent. The pundits spoke great things about him but they all fell flat:

1.He will read and shall be highly qualified; but, he did not go beyond class 12th and passing that too was a task as he took a few extra years.

2.He will have his own business that will thrive, but on the contrary, he tried his hand at many businesses, and all of them flopped.

3.He will be highly successful and shall help many stand on their feet, but contrary to this he was a failure and a recipient of people’s help.

This was a case where the planets were nicely placed, but the person did not shine.

Scary Doshas in horoscope are not always harmful

In another case, a mother chose me to decipher the chart of her child. I usually do not see the charts of kids below 12 years (Maansagri says it is unethical to look at the horoscopes of kids unless they are sick) but she insisted that many revered astrologers had many negative views of that horoscope and that has left her frightened.

1.The birth was in a Moola Nakshatra.

2.He had many planets that were debilitated.

3.Few Yogas such as Balaristha was present in the horoscope.

4.The early death of her child was indicated by many astrologers.

5.Even if he lived, he would have very few things to cherish. He will be a burden on the shoulders of his parents and later his siblings.

She had performed many rituals to appease the almighty, but still, the fear would not leave her.

I assured her that the kid is going to live a long life and he will be successful than most in his family. And as for rituals, I asked her to do nothing. I gave her a time-plan wherein I wrote down the progress the kid would make. I just asked her to keep in touch bi-yearly to know that things were indeed moving as per the plans.

Vedic Astrology helps resolve the mystery

Both cases teach us something:

1.Even the strongest need the help of others: The person whose planets were strong was not helping each other, and the person who had a weaker set of planets was helping others.

2.A strong Lagna is a propeller of planets, but it should have enough back up from other stars.

3.Stronger planets can infuse complacency whereas weaker planets imbue a sense of urgency.

4.Stronger planets may not give results as they may try to pass on the buck to some other planet. Those studying astrology may have read that the Mooltricone Rashi of an exalted planet is necessarily destroyed.

5.The stronger planets blossom once and if the benefit is not taken they pass their positivity into oblivion.

6.There are many other theories in which a strong planet carries many negativities in comparison to a weaker planet.

Brainstorming for everyone

Those who are born with a silver spoon in their mouth, who are Heroes for many, may have a very ordinary or average life; while, those whose horoscopes were considered Zero can do remarkably well.

The man who was once thought to be a hero was still struggling at the age of 40. His stars were so aligned that he was his own enemy and was a big Zero in life. On the other hand, the boy whose mother was perplexed and frightened will live a very nice life. His chart may signify a Zero to most astrologers, but those who know the intricacies of the chart understand that the chart is not of a zero but a hero.

Vedic Astrology – The Final Say

