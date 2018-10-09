“The mantra for happiness” – Dr. Vinay Bajrangi

Despite having all the pleasures in life, a sense of sadness often prevails upon many of us. Factors such as money, fame, and success, which are supposed to bring us joy, can often fail to do so. Believe it or not, the higher one climbs up the ladder of success, it is happiness that takes the elevator down.

What is the cause behind such unhappiness? Doctors or life coaches have their own way of interpreting things, but the fact is that most people don’t find a way of out of this labyrinth.

The issue can, however, be addressed upon reading one’s horoscope. Our horoscopes hold the key to assessing our “unbalanced energy”. This unbalanced energy, if rerouted towards the deprived direction, leads to fewer miseries in a person’s life.

How does the energy balance get disturbed?

There are two sets of planets in the horoscope of an individual—one which is positive and provides worldly things to the native, and the other which deprives him of materialistic things. Now, when a native becomes successful, the positive set of planets dominates over the negative set and does not let them have their say on the prosperous of the native. These negative planets go on to negatively affect parameters such as Dharma, Artha, Kama, and Moksha Tricone, because of which the native may be unhappy.

The Karma Correction Theory:

When the native implements this theory of karma correction upon himself, he is going to be happier. It is feasible to physically balance out the following tricones with the aid of karma correction:

1.Balancing the Kama Tricone: When this Tricone (three kama houses of the horoscope in trines to one another) has unbalanced energy, it can make the native sad with or without any reason. To balance this tricone, you need to exercise regularly. This is because when you exercise, your body releases endorphins, which makes you happy. You also need to laugh as much as you can.

2.Balancing the Dharma Tricone:- The balance of the Dharma Tricone (the three Dharma houses in a horoscope in trine to one another) is rooted in the dharma or work that we do. When our needs get fulfilled, we need to give back to the nature or the society. When we help other people, our bodies release serotonin, which keeps us happy.

3.Balancing the ArthaTricone: When we get appreciated for our work, our gloominess disappears. Scientifically speaking, when we appreciate and get appreciated, our brains release dopamine and we become happy.

4.Balancing the Moksha Tricona: This tricone can be handled by getting more involved with friends and relatives. Scientifically speaking, when we get closer to other human beings, our brains release oxytocin, which makes us happy.

Apart from being happy, everyone wants to be successful. But did you know that a small behavioural introspection can play a significant role in your success? Read more on his blog.

Dr Vinay Bajrangi, a PhD scholar in Vedic Astrology, says that every horoscope has negative doshas and positive yogas, but their effects depend on how we de-activate or activate them through our karmas.

People consult Dr Vinay Bajrangi for all aspects in astrology like career selection, marriage, business, court cases, etc.Find out more on his website or contact him on +919278555588 / +919278665588.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 16:22 IST