Doctor suspended after death of rabies patient

A doctor at the community health centre (CHC) at Bah Block, in Agra, was suspended after a rabies patient died outside the emergency ward of the SN Medical College and Hospital in Agra. A pharmacist at Bah had already been suspended in relation to the case.

Agra chief medical officer Mukesh Kumar Vatsa said, “After the incident of the girl, who allegedly died outside the emergency ward of Sarojani Naidu Medical College in Agra recently, Dr Dev Kumar, an anaesthesiologist, who was working at the CHC in Bah, has been suspended for negligence.”

“Earlier, the pharmacist at the CHC, Raghuveer Singh, was also suspended after the incident, on the directions of the administration.”

“Both were found guilty in the investigation by the team including Bah sub divisional magistrate Mahesh Prakash and additional chief medical officer Veerendra Bharti,” he added.

A girl bitten by a dog was denied anti-rabies vaccine at CHC Bah, because she did not have an Aadhaar card, her family members alleged. She visited the CHC five times or more but could not get the vaccine.

Hindustan Times had reported on August 23, the nine-year-old girl, bitten by a dog about one and half months ago, was denied admission at the SN Medical College in Agra. Her father, Ramveer Singh, resident of Jarar, in Bah, in rural Agra, had complained about the way his daughter had been treated.

