25 acres land allocated: Monkeys to be shiftedto Mathura’s outskirts

agra Updated: Nov 11, 2019 19:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The district magistrate of Mathura has allocated 25 acres land in Chaumuhan area on the outskirts of the temple town, where monkeys would be shifted from urban areas.

The move is aimed at checking simian menace in Mathura. Besides monkey rescue centres would also be set up in the district for the treatment of simians, said Sarvagya Ram Mishra, DM, Mathura.

“Land measuring 25 acres will be allocated in Chaumuhan area of Mathura district. This is aimed at providing relief to people from monkey menace. The land has been recorded in the name of forest department,” stated Mishra.

The DM was addressing a meeting organised at the Veterinary College of Mathura, where experts discussed the issue of monkey menace.

“Firstly, we have to catch these monkeys and those found ill will be treated at the rescue centres. The district forest officer (DFO) will finalise the plan by December and forward it to the government of India for approval,” he added.

“Monkeys caught from urban areas cannot be sent directly to the proposed forest area. Those suffering from tuberculosis or other communicable diseases will first be treated,” said the DM, inviting suggestions on the proposal for curtailing the reproductive capacity of the monkeys caught.

During wildlife counting for 2019, 21,707 monkeys were traced in Vrindavan, Goverdhan, Barsana, Nandgaon, Gokul etc. Simians were often found troubling devotees and visitors by snatching edibles from them, said forest officials.

