British beauty visits Agra’s Sheroes Hangout

agra

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 19:43 IST

The Sheroes Hangout, a café run by acid attack survivors in Taj Nagari here, hosts a variety of guests every day. On Tuesday, it hosted Emma Jenkins, Miss Universe Great Britain 2019.

“As part of the causes that various pageant holders work for, Emma chose service for acid attack victims and hence this year she helped raise funds for the acid attack victims in India,” said Ashish Shukla co-founder of Sheroes Hangout.

“Such an event is an annual activity for Sheroes,” he informed.

“I have been coming to India since a few years and every year, I have seen change. Earlier, people were not willing to talk about such crimes and their survivors, but now I am happy to see more people visiting Sheroes,” said Paula, who has been working for the cause since a few years. She was accompanying Emma.

Emma said heinous acts like acid attacks are prevalent even in Britain and that is the reason why she wants to work for victims.

“The intention behind such meetings is to sensitise people on the fact that beauty is not just skin deep. A person can be beautiful the way he/she is, including flaws and blemishes,” she said. - Antra Prakash