British beauty visits Agra’s Sheroes Hangout

agra Updated: Nov 05, 2019 19:43 IST

Hindustantimes
         

The Sheroes Hangout, a café run by acid attack survivors in Taj Nagari here, hosts a variety of guests every day. On Tuesday, it hosted Emma Jenkins, Miss Universe Great Britain 2019.

“As part of the causes that various pageant holders work for, Emma chose service for acid attack victims and hence this year she helped raise funds for the acid attack victims in India,” said Ashish Shukla co-founder of Sheroes Hangout.

“Such an event is an annual activity for Sheroes,” he informed.

“I have been coming to India since a few years and every year, I have seen change. Earlier, people were not willing to talk about such crimes and their survivors, but now I am happy to see more people visiting Sheroes,” said Paula, who has been working for the cause since a few years. She was accompanying Emma.

Emma said heinous acts like acid attacks are prevalent even in Britain and that is the reason why she wants to work for victims.

“The intention behind such meetings is to sensitise people on the fact that beauty is not just skin deep. A person can be beautiful the way he/she is, including flaws and blemishes,” she said. - Antra Prakash

As Delhi cops refuse to end protest, Centre steps in with a request to court
After refusing to join China-led trade deal, India supports talks with EU
RBI raises withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 for depositors of PMC Bank
Amid uproar over renaming Kalam award, Andhra govt says CM 'did not know'
'Questions will be raised': Gavaskar left unimpressed by Dhawan
The Morning Show review: Flagship Apple show is distractingly good-looking
'Just hold scalpel...': What Sushma Swaraj told docs right before surgery
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
India News