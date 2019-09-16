e-paper
Monday, Sep 16, 2019

Bus accident on Yamuna E-way, six injured

agra Updated: Sep 16, 2019 19:38 IST
HT Correspondent
Half a dozen passengers were injured when a private bus in which they were travelling met with an accident on the Yamuna Expressway near Baldev town in Mathura on Monday morning. The driver apparently fell asleep at the wheel, said locals.

The vehicle moving from Agra to Delhi was ferrying 40 passengers. Around 5 am, it climbed on a roadside railing and kept hanging between the channels of the road, they said.

The incident brought back memories of an accident in Chalesar area on the Yamuna Expressway a couple of months ago. Twenty nine passengers were killed on July 8 when the driver of the UPSRTC bus fell asleep and the bus fell into a drain below the expressway.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 19:38 IST

