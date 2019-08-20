Finance company employee shot dead in Agra

agra

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:31 IST

A finance company employee was allegedly shot dead after being robbed of cash in Agra on Tuesday. The incident occurred when he was moving towards his office in Runakata area after collection of money, said police.

The deceased was identified as Rupendra Kumar, 30, from Jajau town in Agra. His family members were informed about the incident.

The body was found on the stretch from Mangarol village leading to Runakata, where the finance company’s office is located. Initially, locals thought Rupendra was injured in a road accident.

“Locals informed about a body lying on the road in Sikandra police station area on Tuesday afternoon. The body bearing injuries on the chest was sent for a post-mortem examination,” said Prashant Verma, SP (city).

“The deceased was working for a finance company. It is yet to be ascertained if the loot was committed,” he stated while awaiting FIR by family members.

Police began investigation and were interacting with the staff of finance company.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 19:31 IST