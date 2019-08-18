Head constable electrocuted to death

agra

A head constable posted at Akrabad police station in Aligarh died of electrocution after coming in contact with a table fan in his barrack on Friday night.

He was alone when the incident occurred, said police.

The spokesperson at the media cell of Aligarh police informed that head constable Ashok Kumar from Nayabans village under Mirhachi police station of Etah district as deployed at Akrabad police station in Aligarh and had returned to his barrack on Saturday night at 8 pm after duty hours.

“Ashok Kumar had his meal in the mess and returned to the barrack at the police station. He came in contact with a table fan and was electrocuted. As he was alone, he could not be attended to immediately. Head constable Chandan Singh, who reached there later and found Kumar unconscious, took him to the doctor,” stated the spokesperson.

Ashok was taken to Malkhan Singh District Hospital in Aligarh but was declared brought dead. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination on Sunday.

Police officials, including SSP (Aligarh) Aakash Kulhari offered tribute and shouldered the mortal remains of the cop, informed police sources.

CAPTION: SSP (Aligarh) Aakash Kulhari paying tribute to the deceased cop Ashok Kumar at police lines in Aligarh on Sunday.

