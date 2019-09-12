Inmate hangs self on district jail premises, probe ordered

agra

An inmate allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree on the district jail premises on Wednesday night. The deceased, Omkar Jha, 22, was among five members of a gang arrested by the STF on September 5 for allegedly preparing and circulating fake currency in Agra.

District jail superintendent Shashi Kant Mishra said a probe has been ordered into the incident. “Those found negligent towards their duties will not be spared,” he stated.

Jha was taken to the district jail after the accused were presented before court on September 6. However, Jha was not comfortable in jail and had sleepless nights, said sources.

Around 7 pm on Wednesday night, Jha moved out of his barrack to get medicines from the medical unit on the jail premises. On his way back, he hanged himself from a tree, added sources.

It is being questioned why the ailing inmate was sent alone to get medicines and how did he manage to hang himself with a small piece of cloth (gamchha).

DIG (jails) Sanjeev Tripathi also assured of a fair probe as family members of the deceased were not prepared to accept it as a suicide.

“The post-mortem report will clarify various issues related to the death,” he stated.

