Mathura jawan killed in J&K, cremated in native village

agra

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:36 IST

The mortal remains of army jawan Rambir Beniwal were consigned to flames with full state honours at his village Hulwana (Peepalwala) in Nandgaon block of Mathura district on Saturday. The jawan was killed in an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday

Uttar Pradesh ministers Shrikant Sharma and Chaudhary Laxmi Narain were among the jawan’s pallbearers. Rambir Beniwal, 25, was with 34 Rashtriya Rifles (Jat) Battalion deployed in Kashmir.

Sharma said chief minister Yogi Adityanath had announced Rs 25 lakh for the kin of the jawan along with a government job to a family member and naming of a road after the jawan.

The news of Beniwal’s death had reached the village on Friday. Kishore Beniwal, the jawan’s father, is a labourer and the family relied heavily on Rambir for their sustenance. Villagers attempted to console his mother Krishna. The jawan is also survived by his wife Neetu and two sons, aged three years and six months respectively.

Rambir Beniwal’s cousin Mahesh remembered him as a ‘braveheart’ who cared for his family.

Caption: UP ministers Chaudhary Laxmi Narain and Shrikant Sharma carrying army jawan Rambir Beniwal’s coffin in a Mathura village on Saturday. HT Photo

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 22:36 IST