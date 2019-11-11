e-paper
One killed, 4 hurt as LPG truck hits bikers and collides with train

agra Updated: Nov 11, 2019 17:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
An LPG tanker moving on the Mathura-Aligarh road hit five motorcyclists, killing one of them, and then collided with a bogie of a goods train on Sunday night leading to its derailment. The driver of the truck fled from the spot, said police.

The police stopped traffic on the road for some time apprehending that the LPG in the capsule might explode. But the capsule was later found to be empty.

“The incident occurred around 10.45pm on Sunday when the gas capsule was returning to Mathura, after being emptied in Aligarh. While nearing Gausana village (between Raya town and Mathura), this truck struck motorcyclists and the driver lost control over the vehicle,” said Shalabh Mathur, SSP (Mathura).

The LPG truck then rammed the railing on the road and collided with a goods train running on a track parallel to the road. One of the bogies of the train got derailed due to the collision, he said.

Officials from the Mathura refinery were called in and the fire department was put on alert as it was feared that the LPG capsule might be full. “All precautions were taken and road traffic was stopped,” added Mathur.

“The contractor who owned the LPG capsule was contacted and it was found that the vehicle was returning from Aligarh, where it was emptied. Water was filled in the capsule to prevent any explosion. Traffic at Raya in Mathura was stopped for about two hours and restored later in the night,” said the SSP.

Before hitting the goods train, the LPG truck collided with five motorcyclists, injuring five of them. One of the victims Ateeq, 25, a resident of Raya died during treatment in Mathura while three others were referred to Agra for treatment, said Mathur.

Railway authorities also reached the spot to carry out maintainence work on the track damaged due to derailment of the bogie.

India News