Prime accused in assistant prosecution officer Nutan Yadav’s murder nabbed in Aligarh

Aug 13, 2019

Police in Etah, UP, on Tuesday nabbed the key accused in the murder of state government counsel Nutan Yadav, who was found dead at her residence in the government quarters opposite Etah Police Lines a week ago. The man, Dhanpal Yadav, was among the two accused named in the FIR lodge by the brother of the deceased, said police.

Nutan Yadav, 36, worked as an assistant prosecution officer (APO) at the Jalesar court of Etah district. Dhanpal Yadav, the main accused, reportedly knew her for the past 15 years and belonged to her native village, Khushhalpur in Agra.

“We had activated our electronic surveillance team and it yielded results. After weeklong efforts, Dhanpal Yadav, alias Dhannu, was arrested from village Barotha, under Harduaganj police station, in Aligarh district,” said senior superintendent of police (Etah) Swapnil Mamgain.

“A reward of Rs 25,000 was declared on the absconding accused, Dhanpal, after he and co-accused Bharat Singh were booked under sections 302 (murder) and 120B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Singh was arrested earlier on August 9 from Mayanagar Crossing in Etah,” he said.

The SSP said that immediately after the crime, teams were constituted under the leadership of the Kotwali Nagar police station in-charge. “A SWAT team was also deployed to work out the case,” he said.

Police said that the firearm used in the murder and cartridges were recovered from Dhanpal, who was also booked under section 27/30 of the Arms Act.

Nutan’s brother, Raghvendra, had accused Dhanpal in his complaint. He had alleged that Dhanpal was angry as Nutan’s marriage had been fixed with another person and had threatened her with dire consequences.

The lawyer was shot dead on the intervening night of August 5-6 when her brother was away in Etah for some work. Her body was discovered by her domestic help in the morning.

The murder, coming less than two months after the daylight killing of Darvesh Yadav -- the newly-elected chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council -- had sent shock waves in the region.

