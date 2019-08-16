Projects for Bateshwar yet to see light of day, say Villagers

agra

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 20:01 IST

Vajpayee remembered on death anniversary

A former minister, past and present MLAs and MPs paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary, as part of a programme organised near his parental house in Bateshwar on Friday.

Located 70 km from Agra and known for Shiva temples on the banks of river Yamuna, Bateshwar is also the paternal village of Vajpayee who spent his early days here.

Villagers present on the occasion demanded that the projects promised for the village be implemented at the earliest.

“Many projects were announced for Bateshwar. These included renovation of Vajpayee’s paternal house (currently in ruins), setting up a memorial along with a museum and photo gallery where artifacts connected to his life will be displayed and facelift to the ghats at Yamuna. But none of these have seen light of the day,” said Devendra Vajpayee, cousin of the former PM. Devendra Vajpayee, a native of Bateshwar, practices in Agra civil court.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath too had assured completion of these projects, but nothing concrete has been done till now. Newly elected MP Raj Kumar Chahar from Fatehpur Sikri (within which Bateshwar falls) promised to take up these projects, but the results are yet to be seen,” he said, adding that Chahar had declared a fund of Rs 10 lakh for these projects.

Former minister in the state cabinet and ex-MLA of Bah, Raja Aridaman Singh (who also graced the programme) said a budgetary provision of Rs 10 crore had already been made for these projects this year.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 20:01 IST