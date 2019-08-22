Student held for post showing ‘objectionable’ poster of PM suspended

agra

An Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student, who was arrested on Wednesday for having an objectionable image of the Prime Minister in his cell phone, was suspended by the varsity on Thursday.

The student Mohd Zaid, a resident of Aligarh, was enrolled for an MBA course on the Kishanganj campus of the AMU in Bihar.

His social media page showed an objectionable poster of the PM carried recently by anti-India protesters in London. He was booked under Section 151 (breach of peace) of Criminal Procedure Code but was released later in the day, said police.

The image, allegedly linked to AMU, went viral. However, AMU spokesperson, Shafey Kidwai said the incident was wrongly linked to the campus in Aligarh.

“The AMU administration has suspended Mohd Zaid who was booked and arrested by Aligarh police on Wednesday for having objectionable image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his mobile phone. He had taken admission for the MBA course at Kishanganj campus of AMU in Bihar,” informed Shafey Kidwai, spokesperson, AMU.

