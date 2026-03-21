Bengaluru founder expresses frustration over AI-generated job applications: ‘Too much noise, quality people are less’

Hiring in the age of artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly difficult, with one Bengaluru founder saying a flood of low-effort, AI-generated applications is making it harder to spot genuine talent. Vikramaditya shared a recent incident from his own company’s hiring process for a user experience (UX) role. (Pexels/Representational Image)

Raj Vikramaditya, a Bengaluru-based founder of takeUforward, shared his concerns in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Vikramaditya said the issue was not isolated and reflected a wider trend in hiring. According to him, many recruiters are seeing a surge in applications that lack originality and effort.

In his post, he noted that the hiring process these days reveals a similar pattern: a large volume of applications, but very few that stand out in terms of quality. He described the situation as “too much noise”, adding that genuinely capable candidates are becoming harder to identify.

“I’m not saying this out of the blue - talk to anyone who’s hiring, and they’ll tell you the state. Too much noise, quality people are less,” he wrote.

Only one candidate stood out: Vikramaditya gave a recent example from his own company’s hiring process for a user experience (UX) role.

After shortlisting candidates from resumes, the first round of evaluation reportedly brought disappointing results. Most submissions, he said, appeared to be copied or generated with the help of AI tools, with little to no personal input, research, or understanding of the task.

“Simple copy-paste, zero effort, zero research for a round you were shortlisted for, not even the application phase,” he wrote.

Out of thirty-five candidates who made it to this stage, he said only one submission showed originality and effort.

That candidate was eventually hired. The rest, he suggested, failed to demonstrate even basic preparation.

“Only 1 out of 35 did not put slop and got hired,” he adds.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

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