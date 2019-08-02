Uneasy calm on AMU campus day after 4 student leaders arrested for allegedly creating unrest

cities

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:16 IST

Uneasy calm prevailed on the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus on Friday a day after four student leaders were arrested for allegedly creating unrest on the campus.

While the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and police personnel remained deployed, six of the schools run by the AMU here remained closed. However, classes of the university went off smoothly.

“There was no untoward incident on Friday. Forces including RAF have been deployed at AMU circle,” stated Abhishek, SP (city).

“Academic activities are on as usual and there is not an iota of tension as apprehended. Classes are on and new students are finding themselves at ease with the new session beginning,” claimed Shafey Kidwai, spokesperson, AMU.

“Four schools till Class 10 and two schools till Class 12 run by the AMU are being closed for two days after students from these schools were misled and brought to the administrative block for being part of protest. These schools would reopen from Monday,” he stated.

Four students, including of AMU University Students’ Union (AMUSU) former president M Salman Imtiaz, former vice-president Hamza Sufyan, former secretary Huzaifa Amir and cabinet member Moinuddin were arrested on Thursday for allegedly creating unrest at the varsity.

Later, Hamza and Huzaifa were sent to jail while the other two were released on bail.

In a press statement, AMU authorities justified the disciplinary action blaming both Hamza Sufyan and Huzaifa Amir for repeatedly misbehaving with functionaries of the university, including dean students’ welfare, dean faculty of life sciences, chairperson department of gynaecology, provost Allama Iqbal Hall, proctorial staff, registrar and the employees in the office of the vice-chancellor.

“In view of the above, the university rusticated Hamza Sufyan from rolls of university for five years, and has placed Huzaifa Amir under suspension with immediate effect,” claimed the public relations office of AMU.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 20:01 IST