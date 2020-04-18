e-paper
All together now

Under lockdown, capturing and narrating our chores on social media, give us a sense of camaraderie and community

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 17:09 IST
Sanskrita Bharadwaj
Katrina Kaif doing the dishes at her home
Katrina Kaif doing the dishes at her home(photo: instaram/katrinakaif)
         

Does Katrina Kaif sweeping her floor or Malaika Arora preparing stew, and posting it on their respective social media accounts give you a sense of community? When we share our daily mundane chores online, are we looking for a sweet relief in these times of crisis? “I’m not sure about relief, but it’s giving me a loose sense of structure, an illusion of a routine when time seems to stretch ahead like a never-ending stream. My days seem to run into each other, and giving them any sort of order seems to be a tiny step back towards sanity. That said, were we to go back a couple of months to the time we all thought was ‘normal’, I’d have said this bordered on over sharing. But, on the whole, social media has made me feel connected, to people, to the community, to the world,” says 29-year-old Bengaluru based publishing professional, Chetana Divya Vasudev.

As the pandemic continues to sweep nations, people have begun documenting their lives. “We don’t have any other form of relief right now other than relating to each other’s pain and agony,” says 29-year-old New Delhi-based development professional, Shubhranka Mondal.

Once littered with clothing and vacations, the stories, posts, and captions we now see are about daily chores.
“I think it’s also a form of interaction. We subconsciously crave interaction with others, and posting stuff and reactions lead to chats and conversations,” adds Ushna Mohan Iyer, a 28-year-old media professional based in Pune.

However, how one uses a particular medium, varies. “I guess it depends on the person. And the nature of chores. For example, some people are vocal about their fitness goals online because they feel beholden to their online community and feel they can’t let them down. They use that as motivation to then get fit,” says Hyderabad-based Sana Mirza.

Capturing and narrating our daily rituals also helps us bide time which might otherwise be spent worrying about the effects of the pandemic. New Delhi-based media professional, Udita Jain, says, “While a lot of this content makes you feel like ‘so?’, I think it helps people validate their own time by posting about it and knowing how people receive it. I agree that activities foster some sense of community. Singing, sewing, fitness and all other activities on social media reminds people that everyone’s in this together.”

