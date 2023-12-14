close_game
Caste composition of CMs after elections in 5 states

Caste composition of CMs after elections in 5 states

ByAbhishek Jha
Dec 14, 2023 08:56 AM IST

Even a cursory reading of the castes of its new chief ministers shows that the BJP has taken care to assemble a diverse caste coalition – with an eye on 2024

More than a week after the results of the latest round of assembly elections were declared, the new chief ministers of all five states are now known. To be sure, it was only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that took more than a week to declare the names of the chief ministers and a key factor behind this was that the party was effecting a generational change in leadership in the Hindi heartland states. Even a cursory reading of the castes of its new chief ministers shows that the party has also taken care to assemble a diverse caste coalition – with an eye on 2024. In August, HT developed a long-term database of chief ministers’ castes in 20 big states and Delhi (it was used first in a two-part series by Nishant Ranjan), the current caste composition of chief ministers can be compared with that of chief ministers over the years. Here is what the comparison shows.

