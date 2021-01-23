IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Analysis / Data bill: The security vs privacy debate
The JPC, hence, has a daunting task ahead, balancing the needs of State security against individual privacy. Giving entry to security agencies will compromise the encryption grid and data of millions. The State has to collaborate with tech giants in using the meta-data more meaningfully and for meeting other requirements without breaking the encryption. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The JPC, hence, has a daunting task ahead, balancing the needs of State security against individual privacy. Giving entry to security agencies will compromise the encryption grid and data of millions. The State has to collaborate with tech giants in using the meta-data more meaningfully and for meeting other requirements without breaking the encryption. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
analysis

Data bill: The security vs privacy debate

The Data Protection Bill also does not touch upon State surveillance methods. Who watches over the watchers? How can an officer of the same rank give permission to another for snooping? And how can another in the same system oversee its justification?
READ FULL STORY
By Yashovardhan Azad
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:26 PM IST

William Pitt, the English statesman, during his speech in the House of Lords in 1763, stated, “The poorest man may in his cottage, bid defiance to all the forces of the Crown. It may be frail, its roof may shake; the wind may blow through it; the storm may enter; the rain may enter; but the King of England may not enter; all his forces dare not cross the threshold of his ruined tenement.”

Such a passionate call for preserving individual privacy against State intervention was rare in the 18th century, but today, it reverberates across democracies, in the backdrop of a contentious debate on individual privacy versus State security. The Supreme Court (SC) judgment, declaring privacy a fundamental right has given fillip to the relentless campaign against infringement of privacy of any kind by the State or business bodies.

It is in this context that the Data Protection Bill, currently being discussed by the Joint Parliament Committee (JPC), is of great significance because it will lay down the contours of privacy of individual data from the prying eyes of the State as well as social media. The sanctity of sensitive personal data cannot be over-emphasised. Individual data has immense economic value too, waiting to be exploited commercially by the corporates through their social media platforms.

Encryption is widely acknowledged as the strongest feature of data protection. Digital banking and financial transactions have increased manifold with the Reserve Bank of India prescribing the encryption standards. The telecom sector, however, is limping along on 40-bit key encryption, which is considered to be low. Both cellular voice and messaging are vulnerable to off-air interceptions, with experts pointing at the weakness of SMS being used as second factor authentication in banking, payments and Aadhaar identification. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has rightly recommended an update of regulation policy and is of the view that encryption is a reliable tool which should not be interfered with.

The end-to-end encryption on chat platforms is the most secure method of keeping data safe from hackers and break-ins. The General Data Protection Regulation of the European Union strongly favours use of encryption for protecting individual data. However, security agencies around the world want decrypted data and favour legislation in this regard. The United States, United Kingdom and Australia support a legislation for decryption, while France and Germany are pro-encryption.

The encryption debate has reached the SC, which will deliberate on the matter towards the end of January. The Government of India (GOI) has asked Facebook to decrypt messages, citing national security and asserting that terrorists cannot claim privacy. Tech giants argue that they are not obliged to share the user data and any leeway given to the security agencies will weaken the security architecture and render it vulnerable to hackers and cyber criminals. The government reiterates that Section 69 of the Information Technology Act allows it to issue directives for decrypting any data transmitted or stored in a computer. Earlier, it had threatened BlackBerry with closure in 2012, forcing it to share user data.

The JPC, hence, has a daunting task ahead, balancing the needs of State security against individual privacy. Giving entry to security agencies will compromise the encryption grid and data of millions. The State has to collaborate with tech giants in using the meta-data more meaningfully and for meeting other requirements without breaking the encryption.

The Data Protection Bill also does not touch upon State surveillance methods. Who watches over the watchers? How can an officer of the same rank give permission to another for snooping? And how can another in the same system oversee its justification? Should there be a judicial oversight? The proposed Data Protection Authority (DPA) requires more teeth. The selection committee should include a member of the Opposition and judicial and technical members. DPA also needs to be strengthened by the inclusion of judicial and technical members.

India must give a clear signal to the world that it respects and cherishes individual privacy and freedom of expression, and establish a harmonious balance between the State security and individual privacy of its 740 million internet users.

Yashovardhan Azad is former IPS officer and Central Information Commissioner

The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Pushing against the climate crisis — in spite of the terrible fire and hurricane damage — was his way of putting the economy before all else. This is what Biden-Harris will have to overcome with smart policies and even smarter communication. (AFP)
Pushing against the climate crisis — in spite of the terrible fire and hurricane damage — was his way of putting the economy before all else. This is what Biden-Harris will have to overcome with smart policies and even smarter communication. (AFP)
analysis

On climate, what the US needs to do

By Sunita Narain
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Joe Biden has done well to rejoin the Paris accord. But his administration will have to overcome Trumpism, take responsibility for historic emissions, and change energy consumption patterns at home
READ FULL STORY
Close
The JPC, hence, has a daunting task ahead, balancing the needs of State security against individual privacy. Giving entry to security agencies will compromise the encryption grid and data of millions. The State has to collaborate with tech giants in using the meta-data more meaningfully and for meeting other requirements without breaking the encryption. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The JPC, hence, has a daunting task ahead, balancing the needs of State security against individual privacy. Giving entry to security agencies will compromise the encryption grid and data of millions. The State has to collaborate with tech giants in using the meta-data more meaningfully and for meeting other requirements without breaking the encryption. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
analysis

Data bill: The security vs privacy debate

By Yashovardhan Azad
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:26 PM IST
The Data Protection Bill also does not touch upon State surveillance methods. Who watches over the watchers? How can an officer of the same rank give permission to another for snooping? And how can another in the same system oversee its justification?
READ FULL STORY
Close
The massive sacrifice of hundreds of Secret Service officers of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army remains a secret and an enigma. On the 125th anniversary of Netaji’s birth, I appeal to the nation to document and recognise these sacrifices (HT PHOTO)
The massive sacrifice of hundreds of Secret Service officers of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army remains a secret and an enigma. On the 125th anniversary of Netaji’s birth, I appeal to the nation to document and recognise these sacrifices (HT PHOTO)
analysis

The secrets of Netaji’s secret service

By Amit Mitra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:49 PM IST
The Indian National Army’s Secret Service men remain unrecognised, despite their sacrifices during the freedom struggle. We must revere them
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Imran Khan has contended that Pakistan's economy has made a remarkable turnaround.(Facebook/ImranKhanOfficial)
Prime Minister Imran Khan has contended that Pakistan's economy has made a remarkable turnaround.(Facebook/ImranKhanOfficial)
analysis

Imran Khan jumped the gun. This time, over Pakistan’s economic turnaround

By Shishir Gupta
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:51 PM IST
  • Pakistan's GDP growth had slowed down much before the coronavirus outbreak, growing by 1.9% in 2019 as compared to a decade-high of 5.8% the previous year when Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came to power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While social media has the ability to democratise politics, it can also silence voices. This is troubling (AFP)
While social media has the ability to democratise politics, it can also silence voices. This is troubling (AFP)
analysis

The democratic dilemma posed by social media

By Manjari Chatterjee Miller
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:20 AM IST
The banning of Trump and others from Twitter and Facebook, and the shutdown of Parler made clear that the power to silence voices, whether of the one or of millions, lies with just three men on the planet – Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Jack Dorsey of Twitter, and Jeff Bezos of Amazon. No wonder defending democracy will be a huge and unenviable task for President Biden’s team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court, in 2019, acknowledged that internet access is integral to the right to freedom of speech and expression while adding that any restriction on internet access must pass the test of proportionality, and suggested the evolution of a rules-based mechanism to govern the internet. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Supreme Court, in 2019, acknowledged that internet access is integral to the right to freedom of speech and expression while adding that any restriction on internet access must pass the test of proportionality, and suggested the evolution of a rules-based mechanism to govern the internet. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
analysis

Putting the consumer at the centre of Digital India

By Lloyd Mathias
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:21 AM IST
One way to empower consumers is by creating mechanisms to ensure inter-operability, by making it easier to switch services from one platform to another. In telecom, interoperability is implemented. However, in the internet space, and more prominently in the app space, consumers do not have this choice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Project finance economies have different imperatives from working capital economies. They need investment to fill the gaps in their infrastructure and lack the resources to do so (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
Project finance economies have different imperatives from working capital economies. They need investment to fill the gaps in their infrastructure and lack the resources to do so (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
analysis

The working of a ‘project finance economy’

By Janmejaya Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:19 AM IST
It is time to question neo-classical economic precepts on deficit and inflation for an economy of India’s nature
READ FULL STORY
Close
Their success highlights the depth and strength of talent in the country (PTI)
Their success highlights the depth and strength of talent in the country (PTI)
analysis

Courage, calibre, character: India’s greatest series win

By Ayaz Memon
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:07 PM IST
The experienced pros and newcomers combined to prove a point to themselves, the opponents and the world. And created history
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Centre ensured the supply of drugs with equitable and integrated access (REUTERS)
The Centre ensured the supply of drugs with equitable and integrated access (REUTERS)
analysis

Managing drug security effectively in times of a pandemic

By Sudhansh Pant
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:19 PM IST
The Centre’s strategy to ensure sufficient access, monitor stocks and distribution, issue approvals, maintain seamless supply chain of drugs, effectively communicate with stakeholders, and evolve a dynamic Clinical Management Protocol (CMP) has contributed significantly to India’s Covid-19 management success
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new report by Chatham House describes India as UK’s ‘rival’ or ‘at best, an awkward counterpart’ on par with Russia, Turkey and Saudi Arabia. It also weighs in against the idea of expanding G7 to include India (Getty Images)
A new report by Chatham House describes India as UK’s ‘rival’ or ‘at best, an awkward counterpart’ on par with Russia, Turkey and Saudi Arabia. It also weighs in against the idea of expanding G7 to include India (Getty Images)
analysis

Is ‘Global Britain’ inimical to India?

By Syed Akbaruddin
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:10 PM IST
There are disturbing signals from both segments of British polity and civil society. India will need to assess the UK’s position carefully
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's opposition parties had united last year under the aegis of Pakistan Democratic Movement to launch coordinated attacks on Prime Minister Imran Khan(AFP)
Pakistan's opposition parties had united last year under the aegis of Pakistan Democratic Movement to launch coordinated attacks on Prime Minister Imran Khan(AFP)
analysis

Imran Khan gets squeezed between shrinking economy and proactive opposition

By Shishir Gupta
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • Differences between China and Pakistan over funding of CPEC's biggest railway project spotlights the growing pressures on PM Imran Khan on the economy front
READ FULL STORY
Close
There is evidence to indicate that the PLA's work and engineering force deployed to upgrade infrastructure in occupied Aksai Chin moved back after completion of work last month
There is evidence to indicate that the PLA's work and engineering force deployed to upgrade infrastructure in occupied Aksai Chin moved back after completion of work last month
analysis

India should be wary of Chinese mind games

By Shishir Gupta
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:31 PM IST
  • Withdrawal from the vast Tibetan and Xinjiang military region means little in an era of stand-off weapons and long-range missiles. The Chinese PLA has capacity to deploy troop divisions within a week with metalled roads and optical fibre cables up to the last military post and advanced landing grounds (ALGs) all along the LAC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Xi Jinping, unconcerned about China's isolation, is expected to take steps that raise tensions ahead of the 100th anniversary of the communist party
President Xi Jinping, unconcerned about China's isolation, is expected to take steps that raise tensions ahead of the 100th anniversary of the communist party
analysis

Xi Jinping is preparing for a special birthday party. It has repercussions

By Shishir Gupta
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 02:26 PM IST
  • The 100th-anniversary celebrations of the Chinese communist party would be projected as a strong counter to the so-called ‘century of humiliation’ that the Chinese empire and the Republic of China faced between 1839 and 1949 at the hands of western powers, Russia and Japan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oli has been emboldened to stick to power even by breaking the party. In the process, the shallowness of Oli’s opportunistic and politically driven anti-Indian nationalism has been exposed(AFP)
Oli has been emboldened to stick to power even by breaking the party. In the process, the shallowness of Oli’s opportunistic and politically driven anti-Indian nationalism has been exposed(AFP)
analysis

What India should, and shouldn’t, do in Nepal

By SD Muni
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 07:59 PM IST
Irrespective of whether Nepal has elections or witnesses the restoration of Parliament, a prudent course for India would be to let Nepal cope with its internal political mess
READ FULL STORY
Close
India is currently the world’s third largest consumer of oil with growing demand and limited domestic supplies. Import in 2019-20 was 1.6 billion barrels and will increase as its economy expands.(REUTERS)
India is currently the world’s third largest consumer of oil with growing demand and limited domestic supplies. Import in 2019-20 was 1.6 billion barrels and will increase as its economy expands.(REUTERS)
analysis

To secure India’s energy future, create a sovereign wealth fund and invest

By Amit Bhandari
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 07:43 PM IST
Norway is an example of prudent management of the windfall from high oil prices of the past, with which it set up a rainy day fund — now one of the most powerful and successful in the world. India is witnessing a similar windfall, in reverse, due to low oil prices — and needs to plan for the time when prices will be higher. That time is now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP