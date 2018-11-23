India can do a lot in the domain of health care tech

The launch of what is the largest public health coverage scheme in the world has put India at the centre of attention.

Along with Ayushman Bharat, India has a lot else going for it that can put the nation on the centre stage of global health care. We have a young, progressive population that is skilled, aspirational and ambitious. Given its technology talent pool, India has a lot to offer in the domain of health care technology and preventive health and predictive analytics. With deep penetration of smartphone technology and internet, IT-enabled health care solutions have enormous potential to change the health care landscape.

There are numerous startups which have the scope to scale up innovation in these pockets. These startups are redefining and transforming existing industries with innovative approaches and business models that target some of the problems of our everyday lives. With transformative development of cognitive robotics, immersive reality, AI and connected devices, there is a new and fascinating technological sophistication making inroads in the physical world of health care.

India is doing many things right in health care. The four important C’s in health care — Clinical care, Costs, Connectedness and Compassion — which are pivotal to a successful and sustainable health care model, are the country’s strength.

In health care, first, the quality of care is non-negotiable. The second and equally pivotal aspect is that of costs. As per an OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) study, the treatment cost for major surgeries and procedures in India is only a fraction, and in most cases, a tenth the cost in developed countries. These costs can be further reduced through regulatory changes with regard to import duties and taxation. Cost is essential for health care to be equitable and inclusive as also critical for viability and sustainability. India can use its capability to devise out-of-the-box solutions for conventional problems to improve health care delivery and lower costs. India is in need of innovations such as low cost diagnostic kits for rural households or low-cost dialysis. This will enable India to lead and offer cost-effective solutions to a world that is grappling with rising costs of health care.

A paramount aspect in the journey of healing is accessibility and connectedness. Being connected is critical to inculcate health awareness, to encourage screening, facilitate early detection of disease, provide post-operative assistance, and monitor well-being for pregnant women and young mothers and also senior citizens. Connectedness is also valuable to provide Continuous Medical Education to doctors and medical staff across geographies.

India’s demographic dividend with more than 40% of the population at the median age of 25 years can be used positively to give a right impetus to health care through gainful employment. According to a recent report, titled India’s New Opportunities-2020 by the AIMA, BCG and the CII, more than 40 million new jobs are expected to be generated by 2020, a huge increase from the five million people employed by the health care industry today. This creation of jobs would be the silver bullet to solving India’s many developmental challenges with families becoming incentivised to invest in education. The rewards can be substantial. In a globalised world, Indian human health resources have the potential to serve multiple nations across continents which are grappling with a population that is growing older. Critical to this is an ecosystem that fosters a culture of innovation and nurtures innovators to take health care innovation to the next level. With all things falling in place, there is no doubt that India will be a global role model for health care.

Preetha Reddy is executive vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group

