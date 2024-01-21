Number Theory: How important are pilgrims among domestic tourists in India?

The run-up to the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has also generated a lot of discussion on the economic potential of religious tourism in the country, especially Uttar Pradesh. A lot of investment in Ayodhya – this includes an international airport, hotels and other facilities – is being made in the hope of exploiting the rise in footfall of religious tourists in Ayodhya. Whether or not Ayodhya lives up to this potential remains to be seen. However, this is a good opportunity to look at the importance of religious tourists in India. This two-part data journalism series will use a 2014-15 National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) report to answer some questions about religious tourism in India. The survey (conducted in July 2014-June 2015 across 139,688 households) collected data largely for domestic overnight trips. The first part will answer who is the proverbial religious tourist in India and the second part will look at the economic importance of religious tourism in overall domestic tourism.

Representative Photo