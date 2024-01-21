close_game
close_game
News / Analysis / Number Theory: How important are pilgrims among domestic tourists in India?

Number Theory: How important are pilgrims among domestic tourists in India?

ByAbhishek Jha
Jan 21, 2024 01:15 PM IST

The run-up to the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has generated discussions on the economic potential of religious tourism in India

The run-up to the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has also generated a lot of discussion on the economic potential of religious tourism in the country, especially Uttar Pradesh. A lot of investment in Ayodhya – this includes an international airport, hotels and other facilities – is being made in the hope of exploiting the rise in footfall of religious tourists in Ayodhya. Whether or not Ayodhya lives up to this potential remains to be seen. However, this is a good opportunity to look at the importance of religious tourists in India. This two-part data journalism series will use a 2014-15 National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) report to answer some questions about religious tourism in India. The survey (conducted in July 2014-June 2015 across 139,688 households) collected data largely for domestic overnight trips. The first part will answer who is the proverbial religious tourist in India and the second part will look at the economic importance of religious tourism in overall domestic tourism.

Representative Photo
Representative Photo
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On