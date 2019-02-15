Pulwama attack: Time to put up united front against terrorism

The killing field of Kashmir that we like to wish away has thrust itself yet again on the national horizon with a vehicle-borne suicide attack against a CRPF convoy in Awantipur area. The casualty figure has continued to mount, with some reports putting it at as high as 40 dead and many more injured.

No words are enough to condemn this dastardly act, which is one of the most serious seen by the terror-hit state. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility and released the image of the suicide bomber, a local youth, Adil Ahmad from Pulwama area, who is said to have joined JeM a year ago. JeM has continued to perpetrate terror against us from Pakistani soil since its founding by Masood Azhar after his release from an Indian prison along with two others in exchange for the passengers of an Indian Airlines plane hijacked in December 1999.

China has repeatedly blocked Azhar’s designation as a global terrorist by the 1267 Committee of the UN Security Council. It is a reminder, if one was needed, that our attempts to mobilise the international community to put an end to such criminal acts from Pakistan have not borne the desired results. This is a battle that we have to essentially fight ourselves.

The outrageous attack has understandably caused immense anger in the country and has been widely condemned by national and local political parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the nation that the sacrifice of our security personnel will not go in vain.

Extremely tragic as this event is, we need to address it with equanimity. There would be a temptation in our political class to indulge in blame game in the run-up to our national elections. The government has a lot to explain in terms of its handling of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the spectacular failure of the BJP-PDP alliance.

However, a blame game needs to be eschewed at all costs. This is the time to put up a united front against terror, and take cool-headed stock of the serious situation that we face in the Kashmir Valley. We must deal with a firm hand with those who indulge in violence and their patrons across the border.

I am sure our security forces will take suitable action at a time and place of their choosing to punish those responsible for this heinous crime. But let us not forget that use of force by itself will not address the situation. Pakistan has been fishing in the troubled waters of our own making and must be denied that opportunity by politically addressing the alienation of our own people, which is essential to isolate terrorists and stem the steady flow to militancy from the local populace seen in recent years. Our security forces have repeatedly restored calm in the Valley, only to see our political class fritter away the opportunity by not taking the steps necessary to bring about durable peace.

There is no political consensus on a way forward. The approach advocated by different political parties has ranged from dealing with the situation with an iron hand to sky being the limit for autonomy to the state under our Constitution. The need of the hour is to build political consensus on the way forward to address alienation and win the hearts and minds of our people in the Valley.

Condemnation by political parties of the latest terrorist outrage is welcome, but do they have the time and inclination to build such consensus in the politically charged atmosphere that prevails today? Dependence on force alone will leave us exposed to such tragedies in future.

The author is a former high commissioner to Pakistan.

