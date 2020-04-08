The coronavirus is found in bats. How did it reach us?

analysis

The coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has engulfed the world within a span of a few weeks, sending billions into lockdown. Amid the confusion and scare, “patient zero” has been traced back to a wildlife market in Wuhan, China. Preliminary studies indicate that the coronavirus from bats infected humans, through a wild animal, Malayan pangolins. The genomic resemblance between the Pangolin coronavirus and Sars-CoV-2 (Covid-19 virus) is what has brought about this assumption.

Bats, pangolins and humans are not cohabitants, which acts as a “species barrier”, preventing the virus naturally found in bats from jumping to other species. But environmental crimes like wildlife poaching and consumption result in the breaking of the species barrier. The presence of Malayan pangolins (natural inhabitants of Southeast Asia’s forests) in the Chinese meat market strongly points towards illicit wildlife trade and trafficking. Malayan pangolins are hunted for their skin, scales, meat and for ingredients in oriental medicine. All species of pangolins are included in Cites Appendix I, which means their international trade is prohibited.

As per the World Customs Organization’s Illicit Trade Report, in 2018, customs administrations from 47 countries reported 2,727 seizures of flora and fauna – which amounts to 59,150 pieces and 3,60,495 kg of various flora and fauna. Being rich in biodiversity, the Indian subcontinent, Africa and South America are most vulnerable for wildlife crimes and trafficking. In most of the cases, the destination remains China. Wildlife animals and products such as rhino horns, ivory, live pangolins and their scales, turtles and tortoises, snakes and their skin, mongoose, sea horses, sea cucumber, crocodile skin and porcupines are trafficked in substantial quantities.

Several Wuhan-type wet and dry markets are operational in China, Thailand and Vietnam that have a demand for exotic wildlife articles. In China alone, domestic wildlife farming is assessed as a billion-dollar industry. The rich and the privileged are the prime consumers of wildlife products, primarily because of the superstitions surrounding traditional Chinese medicine and false pride associated with the ownership of certain wildlife articles. Rhino horn, pangolin scales and tiger bones are used in traditional medicines, aphrodisiac recipes and in body-building tonics. Scientific studies completely condemn and disprove these beliefs. On the contrary, the Chinese wildlife market has seen an alarming rise in demand for rhino horn extract, due to a false belief that it can help treat Covid-19. Wildlife farming and consumption of wild meat in China have historical reasons such as famine and poverty. Gradually, it evolved into a tradition.

Wet markets sell live meat, fish and marine products. Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai and Burmese wet markets are notorious for selling game meat and other numerous wildlife items. They keep live animals in cages, stacked one above the other. If the topmost cage has bats and those below it have turtles, civets, ducks, porcupine and pangolins, it can lead to the mixing of their excreta and fluids. It makes the entire stock a natural mixing bowl, helping the virus cross the species barrier. Such congested and stressful circumstance reduces immunity and results in the multiplication of the virus, and infection and transmission of the disease.

When humans slaughter or dress the affected animals, they contract the virus. Inside the human body, the virus undergoes mutation, which can result in the pandemic of the current magnitude. The emergence of Covid-19 and the role of the Wuhan market is still under investigation. However, the 2003 outbreak of the Sars (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) pandemic was ultimately traced back to masked palm civets (Paguma larvata) and raccoon dogs (Nyctereutes procyonoides), traded in China’s Shenzhen wet market.

In 2010, Indian customs had prevented an attempt to import over 10,000 red-eared turtles from China. Later, it was found that, according to International Union for Conservation of Nature’s classification, the seized turtles were considered as one of the most invasive species on the earth. Its potential to outnumber the native turtle population and the microbial cargo it would have brought along give an idea about the severity of the crime.

A crazy pet culture poses yet another threat to the environment and global health. Many consider reptiles, turtles, wild lizards and other exotic species as new age pets. Close contact with such pets offers an opportunity for a virus like Covid-19 to cross species barriers and infect humans. Unless strictly prohibited, the illicit trade of wildlife and the new age pet culture have the potential to turn into another pandemic bomb.

Anees Cherkunnath is an IRS officer posted with Indian Customs. He holds a doctorate in veterinary science.

