IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Analysis / Xi Jinping is preparing for a special birthday party. It has repercussions
President Xi Jinping, unconcerned about China's isolation, is expected to take steps that raise tensions ahead of the 100th anniversary of the communist party
President Xi Jinping, unconcerned about China's isolation, is expected to take steps that raise tensions ahead of the 100th anniversary of the communist party
analysis

Xi Jinping is preparing for a special birthday party. It has repercussions

  • The 100th-anniversary celebrations of the Chinese communist party would be projected as a strong counter to the so-called ‘century of humiliation’ that the Chinese empire and the Republic of China faced between 1839 and 1949 at the hands of western powers, Russia and Japan.
READ FULL STORY
By Shishir Gupta
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 02:26 PM IST

India is sceptical about China delivering on its promised disengagement and de-escalation in East Ladakh before the communist party’s grand birthday party planned in July this year, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday, suggesting that President Xi Jinping is expected to stick to his strident position enforcing Mao's 1959 line on Ladakh, Bhutan, Taiwan, South China Sea and Japan as China prepares to showcase the ruling communist party’s 100th anniversary later this year.

The people, who spoke on the Indian government’s assessment of the standoff set off by China’s attempt to unilaterally change the alignment of the 1,597-kilometre Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, said Beijing was expected to drag its feet towards disengagement and de-escalation of troops across Ladakh. The Chinese expansion also diverts mind of Han people from President Xi's mishandling of coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, and the resulting economic downturn. The pandemic has infected nearly 90 million people globally and killed close to two million people with democratic countries bearing the brunt of the disease.

Also Watch | Indian Army detains Chinese soldier after he crosses LAC in Ladakh


China showcases its aggression in East Ladakh to its domestic audience and builds pressure on other smaller countries in South Asia such as Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar to fall in line. “But we are prepared to stand our ground for as long as it takes and to deal with any eventuality,” said a national security planner.

India moved over 40,000 soldiers with support elements to the Himalayan border last year, matching the presence of Chinese soldiers along with the LAC after a bloody faceoff in June when troops blocked an effort by Chinese soldiers to take over Indian territory. India has called for disengagement of soldiers from the high-altitude desert to minimize the risk of accidental conflagration but insisted that Chinese troops should restore status quo ante that existed in late April 2020 when PLA’s patrol teams triggered the standoff, now into its ninth month.

The standoff in Ladakh, however, wasn’t China’s one-off effort at a time China faced sharp criticism for its handling of the coronavirus disease that was first reported in Wuhan but was spreading rapidly across the world. It also coincided with Beijing’s renewed attempt to arm twist its neighbours in the South China Sea, ramp up military presence in the waters around the rocky uninhabited group of Senkaku islands under Japanese control and step up pressure on the US and Australia.

President Xi also tightened the screws on Taiwan and Hong Kong; and the Buddhists of Tibet and Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang back home where the communist party had stepped up its sinicisation efforts to wipe out religious identities of its minorities that President Xi believes is crucial to strengthening China under the communist party.

As the United States had then put it, China’s aggressive stance in Ladakh fitted with the larger pattern of Chinese aggression in its neighbourhood and elsewhere in the world.

Many strategists within the government suggest that tensions provoked by Beijing would be on the rise for most of this year.

President Xi has planned for the 2021 centenary celebrations of the communist party for years, right down to fixing milestones when he had just taken over in 2012.

The 100th anniversary celebrations of the communist party would be projected as a strong counter to the so-called ‘century of humiliation’ that the Chinese empire and the Republic of China faced between 1839 and 1949 at the hands of western powers, Russia and Japan.

It is unlikely that President Xi would take any decision that doesn’t promote his narrative of “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”.

For a China that has sought to displace the United States as the predominant power in Asia and beyond, President Xi’s signature Belt and Roads Initiative has helped. China has loaned billions of dollars to participating countries for the trans-continental passage and projects that would have flunked the standard viability test, pushing nations into indebtedness.

It will help Beijing that President Xi may be able to engineer cracks between the United States and Europe that had been working together on China with his surprise intervention last year.

President Xi extended key market access concessions to EU businesses under the comprehensive agreement on investment that Europe had been asking for. The resistance to the pact within the EU melted soon after. But there are concerns that the pact - which gifted China a diplomatic coup - jeopardises the attempt to forge a common stance on Beijing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
xi jinping xi jinping thought communist party of china

Related Stories

A screen displays live Chinese President Xi Jinping, top left, European Council President Charles Michel, top right, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, bottom right, French President Emmanuel Macron, bottom centre, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during an EU-China Leaders' meeting video conference(AP)
A screen displays live Chinese President Xi Jinping, top left, European Council President Charles Michel, top right, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, bottom right, French President Emmanuel Macron, bottom centre, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during an EU-China Leaders' meeting video conference(AP)
world news

EU sets aside China’s rights record, seals pact with Prez Xi that may upset US

By Shishir Gupta | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 30, 2020 10:10 PM IST
EU’s big win, as its leaders have projected the agreement with President Xi Jinping, deals a huge blow to the US President-elect Joe Biden’s hopes of rebuilding the transatlantic alliance in an effort to take on an assertive China.
READ FULL STORY
China’s leaders are vowed to make their country a self-reliant “technology power” after a meeting to draft a development blueprint for the state-dominated economy(REUTERS)
China’s leaders are vowed to make their country a self-reliant “technology power” after a meeting to draft a development blueprint for the state-dominated economy(REUTERS)
world news

Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role

By Shishir Gupta | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON OCT 30, 2020 04:44 PM IST
President Xi Jinping had laid the foundation for an extended stint when he rolled back a constitutional restriction that barred the Chinese president for serving more than 2 terms. President Xi’s second term ends in 2022
READ FULL STORY
In the first order of the Central Military Commission in 2021 Xi Jinping stressed on strengthening military training in real combat conditions and the ability to win, reported Xinhua(REUTERS)
In the first order of the Central Military Commission in 2021 Xi Jinping stressed on strengthening military training in real combat conditions and the ability to win, reported Xinhua(REUTERS)
world news

Xi Jinping orders Chinese military to scale up combat readiness to ‘act at any second’

By Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri | Beijing
UPDATED ON JAN 05, 2021 05:12 PM IST
“People’s Liberation Army (PLA) must be ready to ‘act at any second’ and should remain on ‘full-time combat readiness’,” Xi Jinping stressed while adding, “Frontline frictions must be used to polish troop capabilities and training exercises need to incorporate technology.”
READ FULL STORY
President Xi Jinping(Getty Images)
President Xi Jinping(Getty Images)
world news

Prez Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too | Analysis

By Shishir Gupta | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON OCT 15, 2020 11:42 PM IST
President Xi Jinping has been laying the groundwork to consolidate his control over China’s politics and the armed forces for years
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
President Xi Jinping, unconcerned about China's isolation, is expected to take steps that raise tensions ahead of the 100th anniversary of the communist party
President Xi Jinping, unconcerned about China's isolation, is expected to take steps that raise tensions ahead of the 100th anniversary of the communist party
analysis

Xi Jinping is preparing for a special birthday party. It has repercussions

By Shishir Gupta
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 02:26 PM IST
  • The 100th-anniversary celebrations of the Chinese communist party would be projected as a strong counter to the so-called ‘century of humiliation’ that the Chinese empire and the Republic of China faced between 1839 and 1949 at the hands of western powers, Russia and Japan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oli has been emboldened to stick to power even by breaking the party. In the process, the shallowness of Oli’s opportunistic and politically driven anti-Indian nationalism has been exposed(AFP)
Oli has been emboldened to stick to power even by breaking the party. In the process, the shallowness of Oli’s opportunistic and politically driven anti-Indian nationalism has been exposed(AFP)
analysis

What India should, and shouldn’t, do in Nepal

By SD Muni
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 07:59 PM IST
Irrespective of whether Nepal has elections or witnesses the restoration of Parliament, a prudent course for India would be to let Nepal cope with its internal political mess
READ FULL STORY
Close
India is currently the world’s third largest consumer of oil with growing demand and limited domestic supplies. Import in 2019-20 was 1.6 billion barrels and will increase as its economy expands.(REUTERS)
India is currently the world’s third largest consumer of oil with growing demand and limited domestic supplies. Import in 2019-20 was 1.6 billion barrels and will increase as its economy expands.(REUTERS)
analysis

To secure India’s energy future, create a sovereign wealth fund and invest

By Amit Bhandari
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 07:43 PM IST
Norway is an example of prudent management of the windfall from high oil prices of the past, with which it set up a rainy day fund — now one of the most powerful and successful in the world. India is witnessing a similar windfall, in reverse, due to low oil prices — and needs to plan for the time when prices will be higher. That time is now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers conduct a dry run of Covid-19 vaccination programme, New Delhi, January 6, 2021(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Health workers conduct a dry run of Covid-19 vaccination programme, New Delhi, January 6, 2021(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
analysis

Devising a vaccine strategy for India

By Reuben Abraham and Anup Malani
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 07:43 PM IST
Focus on allocation, distribution, financing, communication and certification
READ FULL STORY
Close
The white supremacist disregard for the sanctity of law has been on the increase during the Trump presidency and the contrast with how Washington dealt with peaceful protests by African-Americans in recent months is illustrative of the deep racial fissures that still fester in US society.(AP)
The white supremacist disregard for the sanctity of law has been on the increase during the Trump presidency and the contrast with how Washington dealt with peaceful protests by African-Americans in recent months is illustrative of the deep racial fissures that still fester in US society.(AP)
analysis

January 6: A black day for US democracy

By C Uday Bhaskar
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 07:41 PM IST
The erosion of democracy in the US, led by a defeated president, emboldened by his white supremacist base, will have both domestic and geopolitical consequences
READ FULL STORY
Close
The shutdown of courts across India provided an opportunity to adapt to digital modes of working(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
The shutdown of courts across India provided an opportunity to adapt to digital modes of working(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
analysis

Ensure access to justice in a post-Covid world

By Leah Verghese
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 07:20 AM IST
Any move towards the online functioning of courts must account for the digital divide in India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Great cities and societies are not those that unquestioningly preserve everything from the past. They evolve and add new things while retaining the best from the past
Great cities and societies are not those that unquestioningly preserve everything from the past. They evolve and add new things while retaining the best from the past
analysis

The new architecture of a new India

By Sanjeev Sanyal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 06, 2021 08:23 PM IST
India needs iconic buildings for functional reasons, to reflect new aspirations, and move past the colonial legacy
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tribunal reasoned that India’s decision to retroactively apply the law, without a specific justification, created a new tax burden on a transaction that was not taxable at the time it was carried out, ie. in 2006(Shutterstock)
The tribunal reasoned that India’s decision to retroactively apply the law, without a specific justification, created a new tax burden on a transaction that was not taxable at the time it was carried out, ie. in 2006(Shutterstock)
analysis

India’s retrospective taxation blunder is still extracting heavy costs

By Prabhash Ranjan
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 07:20 AM IST
In endeavouring to extract revenue through retroactive taxation that damages investor sentiment in the long run, India is being penny-wise and pound-foolish
READ FULL STORY
Close
It should be clear that the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion law infantilises Indian citizens, reduces them to the level of subjects, and authorises State intrusion into the most personal of domains, that of individual conscience.(AFP)
It should be clear that the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion law infantilises Indian citizens, reduces them to the level of subjects, and authorises State intrusion into the most personal of domains, that of individual conscience.(AFP)
analysis

Eliminate State and social interference in matters of conscience

By Gautam Bhatia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 05, 2021 06:52 PM IST
The UP conversion law is unconstitutional. But the debate does not end with this one law, as it also replicates many existing provisions from other laws, which have been left standing for too long. India cannot call itself a constitutional democracy until social interference in matters of conscience is eliminated from its laws, once and for all.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws, New Delhi, January 3, 2021(PTI)
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws, New Delhi, January 3, 2021(PTI)
analysis

Understanding the rationale of farm protests

By Vijay Inder Singla and Aadil Singh Boparai
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 06:13 AM IST
We need an empathetic government with a moral compass to urgently find a solution to the satisfaction of the farmers. Engaging in dilatory tactics and subterfuge will further exacerbate the growing trust deficit between the farming community and the Centre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
By standing up militarily to China on the Himalayan borders, India also made it possible for smaller nations at the receiving end of Chinese aggression to envision the possibility that subservience to China is not the only option(ANI)
By standing up militarily to China on the Himalayan borders, India also made it possible for smaller nations at the receiving end of Chinese aggression to envision the possibility that subservience to China is not the only option(ANI)
analysis

The Delhi-Beijing battle in South Asia

By Harsh V Pant
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 06:13 AM IST
China’s influence has grown, but contrary to conventional narrative, it is not necessarily ‘winning’. India has retained its focus
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, US, October 23, 2019(REUTERS)
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, US, October 23, 2019(REUTERS)
analysis

Silicon Valley is in for a rough ride

By Vivek Wadhwa & Tarun Wadhwa
PUBLISHED ON JAN 04, 2021 08:21 PM IST
The days of regulators prioritising innovation over compliance may be over. The traditionally warm relationship between the Democratic Party and Big Tech is becoming contentious
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 has taught all governments many lessons. But the most important one will be this: The strength of our social safety net will determine the heights the Indian economy will scale.(PTI)
Covid-19 has taught all governments many lessons. But the most important one will be this: The strength of our social safety net will determine the heights the Indian economy will scale.(PTI)
analysis

Only a strong social security net can ensure economic growth

By Jasmine Shah
UPDATED ON JAN 04, 2021 09:13 PM IST
The economic response of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has focused primarily on the poor and created the closest equivalent of a universal social safety net anywhere in India
READ FULL STORY
Close
This undated handout photo obtained on October 6, 2020, from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) shows US astronomer and professor Andrea Ghez. Roger Penrose of Britain, Reinhard Genzel of Germany and Andrea Ghez of the US won the Nobel Physics Prize on October 6, 2020 for their research into black holes(AFP)
This undated handout photo obtained on October 6, 2020, from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) shows US astronomer and professor Andrea Ghez. Roger Penrose of Britain, Reinhard Genzel of Germany and Andrea Ghez of the US won the Nobel Physics Prize on October 6, 2020 for their research into black holes(AFP)
analysis

Will physics un-gender itself in the new decade?

By Prajval Shastri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 04, 2021 08:18 PM IST
Physicists need to internalise that being allowed to follow one’s passion at taxpayers’ expense is a privilege. All accomplishments are a consequence of that privilege, and from that follows the responsibility to correct the injustices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker takes part in a dry run or a mock drill for Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine delivery, New Delhi, January 2, 2021(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
A health worker takes part in a dry run or a mock drill for Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine delivery, New Delhi, January 2, 2021(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
analysis

No room for complacency in Covid-19 battle

By K Srinath Reddy
UPDATED ON JAN 04, 2021 11:11 AM IST
The vaccine is here but its success depends on a robust primary health system
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP