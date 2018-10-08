Andhra man murders children, tries to kill self suspecting wife’s infidelity

A man allegedly murdered his two minor children and tried to kill himself in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district early on Monday as he suspected his wife was cheating on him, police said.

Dhanoji Rao, a building worker, allegedly slit the throat of seven-year-old Likhita with a blade and threw Madhu, 4, in a pond close to his house in Jupadu Bungalow village. Later, he tried to kill himself by hanging.

Nandikotkuru circle inspector T Madhusudan Reddy said Rao suspected his wife was unfaithful to him and decided to kill his children and himself. He surrendered to the police and confessed to killing his children.

Reddy said police had counselled Rao and his wife in the past to end their disputes and live together in harmony.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 12:34 IST