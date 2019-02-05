A festival that enables young Indian classical artists to showcase their art

For an artist, there’s no bigger appreciation than to get an audience that views and enjoys their art. The ongoing festival SOPAN 2019 has been providing such a platform to young artists for the past few days.

Spread over six days, this event by Sahitya Kala Parishad offers young musicians and dancers a stage where they can showcase their skills, early in their career. The young scholarship holders of Sahitya Kala Parishad are therefore taking forward the traditional Indian art forms such as Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Odissi and Kathakali.

Artist Miru Garu will perform as part of this festival.

Sabir Akhtar Hussain, a 25-year-old Delhi-based sarangi player, who is performing in this festival, says, “I belong to a music family and have grown up in the environment of music, but to be able to perform in a place like Central Park is a great opportunity. My performance includes raga maru bihag, and I want youngsters to come, listen and get to know about our Hindustani classical music. This is our culture and youngsters should know about it.”

Another performer, Sourab Birla, 23, a Delhi-based tabla player, who is also performing in the event says, “I’m playing a solo in teen taal and something that’s like a silsiledar tabla. My performance is inspired by Farukabad, Punjab and Lucknow gharanas. And, any performance takes its own course depending on the crowd.”

Dancer Vishwadeep.

Shoppers and shopkeepers in Connaught Place feel elated that the venue of such a performance is Central Park. Prerna, a Delhiite who frequents Connaught Place for shopping, says, “It’s beautiful to hear the soothing notes of our musical instruments such as sarangi, mridangam and harmonium while viewing our traditional dance forms. And when we hear such music in the heart of the city, then it’s even more special because not always one has the time to head to a concert in an auditorium.”

Sindhu Mishra, deputy secretary, Sahitya Kala Parishad, adds that selecting Central Park as a venue helps them grab the attention of young audiences, and “promote the traditional art forms which need to be revived by our young generation”. Mishra adds, “One of the struggles that young artists go through is to find the right platform for their talent. It’s very important to provide the upcoming talent with an audience base. We are glad to provide [such a] platform to these young and upcoming artists to showcase their talent to the world.”

CATCH IT LIVE What: SOPAN 2019

Where: Central Park, Connaught Place

When: February 1 to 6

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk on Blue and Yellow Lines

