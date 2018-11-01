Abstract expressionism to soothe the mind at this Delhi exhibition

A blend of pattern designs, geometric and lyrical abstractions soothe the eyes as one looks at the artworks displayed at the ongoing exhibition titled Land of Tranquil.

Delhi-based artist Meher Juneja uses abstract expressionism, and inspiration from her own life and journey, to create these canvases. “According to me art is that emotion that is expressed visually [and is] the only commodity that is primarily appreciated for its power and strength to connect to someone visually and in the most captivating way,” says Juneja.

She has been passionate about art since childhood, and growing up has kept the passion alive. What she’s now attempting to master is tremendous detailing and depth that add a phenomenal exquisiteness to her works.

The canvases use prismatic colours, black and white to show various stages of life. And, it’s through her creativity that Juneja unites the diverse techniques, viewpoints, experiences and the dynamism of youth and the wisdom of older generation.

“Whenever I begin, I have no idea of what’s going to come out, but initially everything interconnects with each other and brings a balance in colour, contrast, composition, elements, form, design, rhythm, variation, movement, theme, tone, symmetry, visual metaphor etc.

Key emotions such as love, appreciation, kindness, gratitude, compassion are sometimes coloured by self-limiting beliefs like fear of rejection, insecurities, controlling, need to win the rat race etc. My artworks urge one to look beyond, and let go of these fears,” says Juneja.

Catch It Live

What: Land of Tranquil

Where: AIFACS, Rafi Marg

On till: November 1

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat on Yellow and Violet Line

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 14:03 IST