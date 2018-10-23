Acclaimed author Haruki Murakami played a radio show host and how

The author of some of the most-loved novels namely, ‘Norwegian Wood’, ‘Kafka on the Shore’, ‘1Q84’ and several others, Haruki Murakami made his DJ debut via a pre-recorded 55-minute show, called ‘Murakami Radio: Run & Songs’, on Tokyo FM.

This is the first time the acclaimed author has featured on a radio show. The theme went with his philosophy of his love for running which helps him write what everyone loves to read.

Murakami played some of the tracks he listens to while jogging. He also discussed his collection of CDs and records along with discussing what running, music and literature means to him.

The author has been a marathon runner for over 35 years and is also a jazz aficionado. His work has been translated into more than 40 languages. Murakami has won numerous literary prizes over the years, including the Franz Kafka Prize in 2006 and the Jerusalem Prize in 2009.

Listen to the author’s favourite tracks, which include Donald Fagen, The Beach Boys, Joey Ramone and more.

The entire radio playlist curated by Murakami is as follows:

1) Donald Fagen with Jeff Yong & the Youngsters – Madison Time

2) Brian Wilson – Heigh-Ho / Whistle While You Work / Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me)

3) The Beach Boys – Surfin’ USA

4) King Pleasure – D B Blues

5) Eric Burden & The Animals – Sky Pilot

6) Joey Ramone – What A Wonderful World

7) George Harrison – Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

8) Ben Sidran – Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

9) Daryl Hall & John Oates – Love Train

10) Zacharias – Light My Fire

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 17:58 IST