An exquisitely curated ‘White’ dinner: A culinary journey on Sharad Purnima

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 12:23 IST

Cuisine plays a central role on any occasion or festival, and as Indians, we have no dearth of festivals. In some areas of the country, it is believed that there are more than 10 festivals celebrated in a week. One such festival was that of Sharad Purnima that was celebrated on October 13, last Sunday. Literally, it is translated as being the full moon night of Ashwin, in the Hindu Lunar calendar, the transitional phase marking the end of the monsoon season and the onset of autumn.

This is also the harvest season and in some areas it is also known as Kojagri Purnima, celebrated as the birthday of Laxmi, the Goddess of wealth. While the autumn full moon shines bright in full glory, the moon rays are believed to cast a spell and exude nectar that not only benefits and heals the body but even the mind and soul. As a ritual, on this day people keep kheer, made from rice under this auspicious moonlight to be distributed as a prasad, next morning.

A variety of ‘white food items’ that were served as part of the curated menu.

Keeping this theme and festivity in mind, a well-researched and intricately crafted dinner titled ‘Improvisations on White Theme’, was curated by eminent Indian academic, food critic and historian, Professor Pushpesh Pant and Chef Nishant Choubey. Through their poetic and playful study of the festival and the cuisine associated with it, an array of dishes were prepared and a satvik feast was organised at the India International Centre (Annexe building), New Delhi on the October 13, 2019.

As traditions prescribe, the celebratory meal on the night of Sharad Purnima is to be strictly vegetarian and preferably white in appearance. The menu for the night included a wide variety of ‘white’ food items that were modern renditions of traditionally served recipes. Each thoughtfully prepared dish was as appealing and appetising as it sounded.

From Ashtaamrit, an improvisation on the traditionally prepared Panchamrit, to the Dahi Chuda, thick curd with pounded rice flakes; from the almond and cashew soup to Tillottma, dices of white sesame seeds encrusted in cottage cheese served with white Jamun jam, various dishes were on display. Then there was the Nirjala Mash, husked urad lentils slow cooked in milk and the Phull Kusumit, cauliflower enriched with almond paste and the Shubhra Jyotsna, a cottage cheese with pine and cashew nut based gravy, among various other dishes. To end on a sweet note, white desserts like Kandanand, a Kalakand Ladoo with a twist and the Nariyal Payasam, an unusual Kheer with grated coconut were also served. The evening was an exotic amalgamation of literary traditions, cultural heritage, distinctive visual aesthetics and a treat for the palate.

Professor Pushpesh Pant and Chef Nishant Choubey with their team.

The subtle yet powerful flavors and this simple yet overwhelming all white dinner remarkably displayed the essence of Sharad Purnima. Every item that was served seemed like a sliced up section of the luminous autumn moon enriched with its auspicious nectar. Professor Pant and his team’s successful endeavour gathered several compliments from their guests, who were seen indulging in discussions about the food and the festival.

Endeavours like these, revive memories and knowledge for the elders as well as create a ground for the younger generation to learn about festivals while enjoying the spread of food items, that tickle the curiosity for the young and old alike. Such concepts are relevant as they create an open space for discourse and experimentations, to study the transformations and continuity of traditions and most importantly to comprehend and appreciate the aesthetics of food and taste as an experience.

Gunjan Joshi, Programme Coordinator at the Intangible Cultural Heritage Division of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage attended this curated ‘white dinner’ on the occasion of Sharad Purnima.



