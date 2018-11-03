Dance is my life: Chetan Salunkhe

For 18-year-old Chetan Salunkhe, life is all about dancing. The Punekar dropped out of school and had to take up odd jobs at a very young age to support his family. Today, the young dancer is seen on a reality show, on which he is mentored by dance sensation Punit Pathak. A Dapodi resident, Chetan says, “I have been dancing since a very young age. Dance is my life. Unfortunately, I never had the chance to train because of financial problems. I learnt the nuances of popping by watching videos on YouTube.”

Having participated in reality shows, Chetan is grateful for the exposure and platform that they provide. “Reality shows help you with a path and also guide you on what more you can do. For me, it has been a blessing as I have fame today and get called for events. This way, I have been able to help out my family.”

Coming from a financially lesser privileged background, Chetan is keen on making dance his profession. “My parents are trying their best to support me but I am aware of their condition. I want to be able to make a living and make life simple and easy for them. It is a challenge but I am being positive.”

Speaking about his mentor Punit Pathak, Chetan adds, “He is very positive and helpful. He gives me the liberty to experiment and explore the dance form.”

