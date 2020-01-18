art-and-culture

2020 will be about biophilia, neotenic furniture, indoor plants, and natural fibers, incorporated with soft curves and solid, rounded, irregular shapes, in plush fabrics like velvet, suede and leather, metallic finishes, and luxurious tones. “Moving towards an individualistic trend of maximalism, the year will bring in a range of forms, colours, textures, weaves, and patterns together into a clean, simple and elegant design. The Pantone Colour of the year, Classic Blue, paired with earthy, pastel or neutral tones, highlighted with bolder shades like burnt orange can create an elegant, artistic ambiance,” says Punam Kalra, Creative director, I’m The Centre For Applied Arts.

Maximalism with an understated expression

“Unique nature-inspired motifs and bright colours like red and yellow in carpets, walls, and statement pieces can create a vibrant interior. Rose gold, copper, steel, tin and brass with delicate surface finishing like patina, rust, mercury glass, give a raw and intimate textural feel to the décor, bringing in the decorative glory of maximalism but with an understated expression,” adds Punam.

Layering Old and New

Layering will definitely be a game-changer trend this year. This trend is an ideal match for eclectic and modern styles as it instantly transforms the entire interior into an innovative and creative space. Natasha Jain, CEO & Co-founder, Bent Chair says, “One can emphasize the different décor approaches, by layering rugs of different style, experimenting with different shaped products,mixing up diverse patterns, introducing mixed patchworks and textures, etc.Combination of old with new in a manner that spell the story of homeowners is a trend to slay!

Indigo is the new black

Architect Ashiesh Shah says, “A lot of people are moving towards indigo and I see it assuming a significant personality in 2020. Also, I see beige overshadowing the grey. Besides metallic accents will continue to rule. I also see the revival of contemporary Indian art and an array of artistic collaborations.”

Nature inspiration rule

One trend that we’ll be taking for 2019 to the next decade will be inspiration from nature. We shall see an influx of designs and aesthetics inspired by nature. “Elements that evoke a strong connect to nature and the environment will be big this coming year. One of the latest home decor trends globally has also been decorating with natural crystals, to create a rejuvenating space,” says Raseel Gujral Ansal.

Oversized plants

Over the years, house plants have evolved from a ‘barely-thought-about accessory’ to the main feature in a carefully designed room. Plants not only add character to your space, also helps reduce stress and lower certain pollutants. “Tiny indoor plants are delightful, but large,oversized indoor plants are a growing trend. Embodying a whole lot of life,house plants brings in colour and life to traditionally sparse areas of your abode. So introducing those into your home will benefit more than just the aesthetics,” adds Natasha.

Furniture with Curves

The year will embrace curvy furniture and hence, make a distinctive statement. One might witness rounded shapes,soft, sinuous lines and scalloped edges appearing on everything from sofas, armchairs to pouffe and beds. Curvy furniture is a great balance of modern and feminine, which fits right in with other 2020 interior design trends. Maintaining both, comfort and design aesthetic, curvy furniture is a trend to opt this year.

