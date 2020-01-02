Maximalism, power suiting and more: Fashion trends to look forward to in 2020

fashion-and-trends

2020 ushers in a rather pared-down approach to style. Think adventurous dressing which brings out the individuality of the dresser rather than something which is trend-driven. While athleisure will continue to be the key trend, it’ll be mixed with old school tailoring. Think long and lean silhouettes, tunics teamed with pants, craft based accessories and a toned-down take on sequins and feathers.

Pared-down sparkle

Designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock see a tone down treatment of embellishments like feathers. “It took some time for people to adapt to head-to-toe sparkle and voluminous lehenga skirts and I see these two key trends continuing in the new year though with a polish and edited take. The interplay of sheer with textures for brides will be the key bridal story and I see them gravitating towards statement ensembles which come with dramatic trails and sheer leggings. I also see bombers though in a relativelty minimal avatar making their impact for another year. However the OTT souvenir jackets will fade out. In terms of footwear I see sneakers and cowboy boots making their impact like never before,” says Falguni.

A return to feel-good maximalism

If 2019 was about uninhibited maximalism, 2020 heralds a feel-good approach to the luxury retail experience. Designer Suneet Varma says, “Today’s well-travelled customers are getting adventurous when it comes to their purchases. I see women becoming more daring and itching to try out interesting things and redefining their personal style in a more whimsical manner and often laced with irreverence and wit. Think romantic dressing spiced with quirkiness.”

Glam-leisure redux

Designers see leather makes its presence felt like never before and also animal prints continuing to be a key runway trend. Designer Namrata Joshipura opines that given by the Pre-Fall outings of brands like Proenza Schouler, it’ll be a playful take on silhouette mash-up and deconstruction techniques. “I see a lot of boot-leg pants, tunics worn with pants but every thing exuding a sporty vibe with a sliver of glam. I also see a return to power suiting in soft hues like salmon pink. Influencers like Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid have put the spotlight on sweatshirts, shorts and leggings. I see a delightful clash of evening glam with street touches like a pair of flared high waisted sequin shorts worn with blazers and stockings,” says Namrata.

Trainers on the red carpet

Designer Monisha Jaising, “I don’t think uber glam evening aesthetic is going to go given that there’s so much of unrest in the world and economies and everyone is looking for an escape route. I don’t think this fashion wonderland is going to go. I see people finding happiness in this make-believe, fairytale wonderland called fashion. On the other side, I see athleisure assuming bigger proportions and I see a lot of trainers on the red carpet. I also see a lot of collaboration between designer names and activewear labels.”

