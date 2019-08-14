Egypt displays restoration of Tutankhamun gilded coffin, since it was first discovered in 1922
The restoration process began in mid-July after the three-tiered coffin was transferred to the new Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo from the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, southern Egypt.art-and-culture Updated: Aug 14, 2019 14:32 IST
Egypt displayed on Sunday the gilded coffin of Tutankhamun, under restoration for the first time since the boy king’s tomb was discovered in 1922.
The restoration process began in mid-July after the three-tiered coffin was transferred to the new Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo from the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, southern Egypt.
“We are showing you a unique historical artefact, not just for Egypt but for the world,” Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Enany told a press conference at the new museum, which overlooks the famed Giza Pyramids.
The golden coffin of the boy king will be displayed along with other Tutankhamun artefacts towards the end of next year when Egypt’s new mega-museum is opened to the public.
The restoration is expected to take around eight months.
The outer gilded wood coffin stands at 2.23 metres (7.3 feet) and is decorated with a depiction of the boy king holding the pharaonic symbols the flail and crook, according to the ministry.
In the last century, the coffin has “developed cracks in its gilded layers of plaster, especially those of the lid and base”.
Famed British archaeologist Howard Carter discovered the tomb of the 18th dynasty king in Luxor in 1922.
Sunday’s announcement comes after the controversy the Pharoah courted in early July when a 3,000-year-old Tutankhamun artefact was sold in London for $6 million.
View this post on Instagram
Pectoral of the Rising Sun Three scarabs pectoral of Tutankhamun with straps formed from inlaid plaques with uraei, made of gold, lapis lazuli, carnelian and other semi-precious stones. From the Tomb of Tutankhamun (KV62). New Kingdom, 18th Dynasty, reign of Tutankhamun, ca. 1332-1323 BC. Valley of the Kings, West Thebes. Now in the Egyptian Museum, Cairo.
Furious Egyptian officials condemned the sale and asked the international police agency Interpol to trace the artefact which it deems looted.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
First Published: Aug 14, 2019 14:32 IST