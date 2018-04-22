France’s legendary Ritz hotel sets world record in furniture auction

Luxury furniture auctioned off by the legendary Ritz hotel in Paris sold for 7.3 million euros ($9 million), a world record in the industry, auction house Artcurial said on Saturday. The Paris hotel, home for a while to Ernest Hemingway, Marcel Proust and Coco Chanel, sold off all 10,000 pieces of furniture and decor.

They included stools from the Hemingway Bar, a 19th-century bathtub, and sofas and a harp from the Proust Lounge. Items from the famous Place Vendome address, opened in 1898, outperformed similar sales in both Paris and the rest of the world, the auction house said.

The 3,400 lots that were up for grabs were on sale between April 17 and 21. The Ritz decided to sell the pieces when it reopened in June 2016 after four years of extensive renovations.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more