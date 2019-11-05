e-paper
Hidden Banksy mural uncovered in heart of London’s Notting Hill

art-and-culture Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:15 IST
Reuters
LONDON
A man checks his phone near a Banksy mural known as The Painter, which first appeared in 2008, before it is officially unveiled in Notting Hill, London, Britain.
A man checks his phone near a Banksy mural known as The Painter, which first appeared in 2008, before it is officially unveiled in Notting Hill, London, Britain.(REUTERS)
         

A Banksy mural, covered up by builders’ hoarding and scaffolding for the past few months, was uncovered on Monday in the heart of London’s Notting Hill area.

The work - known variously as the Graffiti Painter, The Painter or Velazquez - shows an artist, thought to be Spanish painter Diego Velazquez, with an easel writing “Banksy” in large red letters.

Drawn on the corner of Acklam and Portbello Road in 2008, it was covered after developer Enstar Capital began refurbishing the property to make luxury flats.

“It is a lovely feature for the building and a lovely feature in Notting Hill which has retained its Londonness,” Enstar Capital Chief Executive Simon Lyons told Reuters.

“One of the reasons I bought the building was that there was a Banksy there - it gave it that iconic profile. So while I think the prices for Banksy are nonsensical, you could say I was a fan in some ways.”

Enstar originally wanted to move the Banksy but decided it would have been too risky so it remains in the same place and is covered by glass and is floodlit.

Luxury flats at the property are worth at least 950,000 pounds for a one-bedroom, Lyons said.

“Would I love it if Banksy came and did it on the building where I live? Probably not,” Lyons said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Next chief minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena, says Sanjay Raut
Delhi air moves to ‘very poor’ from ‘severe’, likely to improve by evening
How Indrani came forward to testify against Chidambarams in INX Media case
2 air purifiers installed near Taj Mahal to combat pollution
UP man eats 41 eggs as part of bet, dies: Police
Kohli Birthday Special:Top 31 knocks by Indian captain on his 31th birthday
Maharashtra parties struggle with numbers as Nov 9 deadline approaches
Maharashtra impasse: Sena leaders meet Governor; Sharad Pawar briefs Sonia
India News